BANQUETE, Texas — All schools within Banquete Independent School District will be shut down through February 9 due to excessive illness and cases of the flu, according to District Superintendent Dr. Max Thompson.

Dr. Thompson explained in a release officials are using this time to bring in an outside company to thoroughly clean and disinfect all classrooms and buses in the district.

"I apologize for any inconvenience that this closure causes. However, I believe the health and safety of our students and staff must be our priority. We are doing everything we can to stop the spreading of the flu and other flu-like symptom," Thompson said.

Dr. Thompson clarified students will not be required to make up these days in the school calendar.