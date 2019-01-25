CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Residents wine and dined for a good cause on Thursday night for the 31st annual KEDT Food and Wine Classic at the Museum of Science and History.

The Food and Wine Classic featured savory dishes from local restaurants that were all paired with a wide selection of wine.

Money from Thursday's event help keep the PBS affiliate on the air and allows for continued educational programming.

"We use the money to buy programmings like Sesame Street and our children's programming and also it's a good opportunity for us to meet our viewers and listeners that are in the audience.. the daily faces," general manager Don Dunlap said.

According to Dunlap, the station also uses events like Thursday's to get a chance to see what else they can offer their audience.