CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As the government is set to temporarily open, the Coast Guard, continues to work without paychecks. That's why local organizations are helping.

For a second week in a row, the Coastal Bend Chief Petty Officer's Association held a food drive at the Fleet Reserve Association to make sure federal employees and their families have what they need.

Not only are they helping Coast Guard members in Corpus Christi, but also those stationed between Galveston and Brownsville.

"It makes me proud that the whole community has stepped up and it makes me part of the coast team because it shows how the community really appreciate us and it makes me feel good," Michael O'Neal with the Coast Guard Chief Petty Officers Association said.

If you missed Saturday's event, they will hold another food drive on Sunday, Jan. 27 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 1651 Flour Bluff Drive.