CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — 28 year old former Calallen ISD teacher, Joseph Sandoval from Portland was arrested during a traffic stop in the vicinity of Toland Avenue and County Road 1612 in Taft.



Sandoval was wanted in Nueces Count on a charge of sexual abuse of a child from October 8th. The 2018 former teacher was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Task Force and a Texas trooper without incident.



Sandoval was taken to San Patricio County Jail where he is being held in lieu of $100,000 bond.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:





