CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Saturday retired Corpus Christi Police Department Commander, David Torres announced he's running for Nueces County Sheriff.
He made the announcement at the Valencia Center.
Torres was a commander with the department for 12 years and a captain for 20 years.
If elected Torres promises to have the first-ever Nueces County Police Chief Summit.
He added it would allow different law enforcement agencies to come together to discuss issues.
Several local leaders attended Saturday's event to support Torres including Corpus Christi Police Chief, Mike Markle, and Nueces County Assistant DA, Matt Manning.
