CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Many of us have thought about getting up and leaving the familiar for the unknown, but have never acted on it, but one well-known Corpus Christi resident is doing just that.

Former City Councilmember Colleen McIntyre will be leaving her post as a private school superintendent to take a job halfway around the world.

"In October break I'm going to Borneo and diving," McIntyre said. "In January, December, I'm going to meet my kids in Japan."

After 25 years at Seashore Charter School, McIntyre will be changing addresses, from Corpus Christi to Thailand.

"I knew I wanted to move somewhere and I am really kind of a nomad, and my kids are going to school internationally, which is fabulous for university," McIntyre said.

McIntyre said the idea to take a big leap and move to another country to teach math came from someone she had known for quite some time.

"I had a former student from when I taught at South Park who reached out to me on Facebook one day, and I said, 'What are you up to?' I taught him 30 years ago. And he says 'I'm teaching math in Sweden,' and I went, 'Wow! Wow how did that happen?'" McIntyre said. "So we started talking about teaching internationally."

McIntyre started researching the possibilities and options of where she could go and after some time, she chose the Far East.

"This is my playground for the next two years," McIntyre said.

Specifically a small town north of Bangkok.

"Thailand comes all the way down here, all the way up to Malaysia and Bangkok right down here on the water, like all the other beaches like Phu Quoc, the places most people think about vacation wise, this is up here. And it's surrounded by mountains," McIntyre said. "It's in a valley surrounded by mountains, so there's rainforests and waterfalls and everything."

She described it as the adventure of a lifetime, but then again, McIntyre has always been the adventurous type having traveled all over.

"School dismissed on Friday and they'll see me posting from Canada on Friday night, or they'll see me posting from New Zealand on Saturday afternoon. And I really like to explore. I like to see different places and whenever I have an opportunity, I do that," McIntyre said. "I think life is meant for living and I want to live it to its fullest."

McIntyre's last day at work is June 21. She leaves for Thailand two days later.