CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Social media has caused people to lose the human connection, but that certainly was not the case for a Coastal Bend woman.

Brandie Villareal created 'Wynn Seale Gang' Facebook group to try and reconnect with some of her former classmates. It was at a time Villareal needed the connection.

Five former classmates sitting on a bench remembered the early 2000's when life was dull at Wynn Seale Fine Arts Academy.

"Let's try to post pictures of what we looked like then and what we look like now," Villareal said.

Reality hit hard for Villareal in 2018 when her mother died.

"It was kind of hard to picture a future without her," Villareal said.

According to Villareal, an old friend reached out and after reminiscing about 20 years ago.

"I started thinking about what all of my other old friends were doing," Villareal said.

Villareal started the facebook group to share memories.

"It reached out overnight to about 144 different people," Villareal said."It was such a good feeling to go down memory lane, a little embarrassing. A little awkward to see all of our pictures, but that was the joy of being a young teenager."

A digital memory lane of awkward stages, classroom pranks, and glamour shots.

"We used to do everything together. We would trick or treat together. We would walk everywhere together we hung out at the mall," Villareal said.

Not every moment was a good one; they were in seventh grade on 9/11. But the group still share the experience and memories.

"I remember seeing the second one live go through and ya even at that time we're still 13 years old and just taking that in as a u-s citizen at the time we're like this is happening to us," Villareal said. "We never mentioned. Remember that time we took that test, and we all got good grades. It's just all the bad stuff we did, and I don't know we all passed. But academics are still essential," Villareal said.

According to Villareal, in a way, the page saved her life.

"I feel like a lot of us needed this. Oh absolutely," Villareal said.

The classmates plan on having a reunion soon.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: