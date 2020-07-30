Former Corpus Christi High School Principal is headed to Kingsville ISD

Cissy Perez is the current West OSO ISD assistant superintendent and has been selected as the lone finalist for the Superintendent job at Kingsville ISD.

KINGSVILLE, Texas — A former Corpus Christi high school principal is now headed to Kingsville.

Former Ray High School Principal and current West Oso ISD Assistant Superintendent Cissy Perez has been selected as the lone finalist for the superintendent job at Kingsville ISD.

Perez said Kingsville is her hometown and she plans to turn the district around. She said she hopes to be in place as Kingsville ISD superintendent by August 21.

Congrats to her and welcome back home.