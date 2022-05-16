Former Hamlin Pharmacy to reopen under new ownership, expected to open doors later this summer

Sandi Clark, the owner of Sandi's Diner, still open at Ayers and Santa Fe, has signed a lease for the old Hamlin Pharmacy and lunch counter.

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Sandi's Diner is taking over the old Hamlin Pharmacy in the Hamlin Shopping Center. Sandi's is continuing a tradition of more than half a century.

Esmerelda Gonzalez, just one of the visitors to the Hamlin Shopping Center at Staples and Weber, said "I feel that's a good thing because it's always good to have a diner to go by and eat. You know?"

Sandi Clark, the owner of Sandi's Diner, still open at Ayers and Santa Fe, has signed a lease for the old Hamlin Pharmacy and lunch counter.

"I found out that Karen was retiring and the minute I stepped in here I just felt like I needed to take over that legacy and honor her and Jessie and her father," Clark said.

She hopes to have the new Sandi's Diner up and running just after the Fourth of July holiday.

David Loeb, President of Landlord Resources and owner of the shopping plaza, said the dinner will be a great addition.

"This is one of the prime spaces in Corpus Christi. And it's a great restaurant," Leob said. "And it's been a neighborhood and community hang out for 60 years and so it's why we chose Sandi's because she was committed to continuing that history."

Clark said she has big plans for the space, which include adding to its existing history while rushing in a new wave of innovation.

"I'm also coming in and I'm going to take this entire space and work off of the soda fountain and make this a big beautiful soda fountain," Clark said.

she plans to add a second soda fountain to a currently blank wall and use some of the old souvenir shop space for a bakery and a coffee bar.

Gonzalez said she's looking forward to the new business.

"It's a shame that the pharmacy's not going to be there but somethings better than anything for people that are used to it being there," Gonzalez said.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.