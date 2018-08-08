FORT WORTH, TX — Fort Worth police have found an 8-year-old boy who was reported missing Tuesday evening.

Dieudonne Babutu was found inside one of the other units playing with a balloon. Police are not sure why he was there or if the person he was with is a friend or family member.

He was last seen around 6 p.m. Tuesday evening while playing with a family friend at a neighborhood playground.

Police were actively searching the area of the apartment complex and playground area.

Someone reported seeing him last in the 4500 block of Campus Drive, wearing a black-and-red t-shirt and brown shorts.

About 30-45 officers are searching each and every unit in the apartment complex with officers entering inside each unit to look for Babutu.

© 2018 WFAA