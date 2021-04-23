Foster kids prepare to make 'next-step' decisions as high school graduation approaches

Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi offers program to help cover room and board costs for foster kids choosing to go to college.

Most high school seniors are gearing up for a summer before college. However, for non-traditional households such as foster homes, the path to higher education can be challenging.

"I'm majoring in psychology and I want to be a caseworker," said Tayneshea Tucker, a sophomore at Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi."Reflecting on what I've been through in care, that's definitely what I wanted to do, help other youth that are in care."

After years in foster care, Tucker said she knew she wanted to keep going to school to build a better future for herself.

"I did not want to, you know, struggle paycheck to paycheck. I wanted to do something and make sure that I was comfortable with my life," said Tucker.

She said coming from a nontraditional home, where she lacked encouragement and support, molded her beliefs, showing her to fight for what she wanted.

" I try not to let my past, you know, impact what I'm doing in my future. I mean everyone has a bad childhood, everyone has stories so I'm not going to let that cripple what I do in the future," said Tucker.

Tucker kept a positive outlook on a challenging situation. She encourages other foster kids to do the same and take advantage of programs there to help.

"The S.I.L. program is an extra layer that covers their room and board and their meals," said Jessica Aleman, the program specialist for the foster liaison at the university.

Aleman said the program provides additional financial help aside from the already given state-tuition and fee waiver.

"It's just so exciting to see these kids realize that they can do it, they've overcome so much in their lives," said Aleman.

Still, coordinators said not too many in foster care take advantage of the offering.

"The reason it's such a challenge is because many times our kids feel like they can't accomplish it, or they can't do it," said Christy Haigood with the Department of Family and Protective Services.

Haigood helps kids who are ageing out of foster homes.

"We start at [ages] 16,17, 18, and if they continue to stay in care we continue on. They know from the beginning, what's available to them. They know the tuition waiver, they know the education and training voucher..." said Haigood.

After seeing Tucker's accomplish her goals, Haigood said she hopes more students will see they can do it too.