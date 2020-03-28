CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Four Corpus Christi Police Officers were involved in a call last night which resulted in an arrest and testing for COVID-19.

The suspect was transported to the hospital for medical care. Hospital staff determined the suspect had symptoms consistent with the risk of COVID-19.

The officers are in quarantine because of the potential exposure.

The suspect was tested for the virus, they are waiting for the results.

Two firefighter paramedics were potentially exposed to COVID-19 after transporting a patient Friday night. The city is now putting them on quarantine because of the potential exposure.

Here is what we know about the firefighters quarantined.

The firefighters were in full protective gear including safety glasses.

Earlier this week the CDC changed guidelines for protective equipment. They recommend goggles instead of safety glasses. The fire department is following these recommendations.

The patient who was transported was tested for COVID-19, they are waiting for the results.

This is the second group of firefighters that have been quarantined within the last month.