Four Corpus Christi residents facing criminal charges for illegal gambling business

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Four Corpus Christi men are facing criminal charges for the operation of an illegal gambling business

Nathan Nichols, 44, Richard Nunez, 47, Richard Conlon, 56, and Douglas Wells, 51 are being charged with “one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering and four counts of operating an illegal gambling business.”

The men will appear in court August 27, at 10:00 a.m.

According to the Department of Justice from March 13, 2018, to Aug. 1, 2019, “the men allegedly owned, operated, or managed an illegal gambling business in Corpus Christi.”

The charges allege that the men also “conspired to launder funds generated from that enterprise.”

The charge states that the four men concealed and disguised the nature, location, source, ownership, and control of the proceeds.

During the investigation “authorities allegedly seized several million dollars, gold bars, and multiple vehicles, including a Lamborghini.”