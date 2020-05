CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — According to Nueces County Public Health Director Annette Rodriguez, four nursing home residents have tested positive for COVID-19 as of today.

Rodriguez tells 3News the cases impact three different nursing homes across Corpus Christi. Officials are not releasing the names of the nursing homes at this time.

Officials say all residents are asymptomatic and are still in quarantine.

