CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — After 18 months of work, the city is ready to install new playground equipment at 14 city parks.

The new equipment will be an upgrade at the parks which include

Oso place

West Guth

Schanen

Whitworth

St. Andrews

Cullen

Colliet

Brockhampton

South Bay

North Pope

Hudson

Glen Arbor

Aquarius

Sugar Park.

Contractor awards should be complete in two weeks and construction should start immediately.

The project is being funded through the parks and recreation departments enrichment fund.