CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — After 18 months of work, the city is ready to install new playground equipment at 14 city parks.

The new equipment will be an upgrade at the parks which include

  •  Oso place
  • West Guth
  • Schanen
  • Whitworth
  • St. Andrews
  • Cullen
  • Colliet
  • Brockhampton
  • South Bay
  • North Pope
  • Hudson
  • Glen Arbor
  • Aquarius
  • Sugar Park.

Contractor awards should be complete in two weeks and construction should start immediately.
The project is being funded through the parks and recreation departments enrichment fund.