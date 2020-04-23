CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — After 18 months of work, the city is ready to install new playground equipment at 14 city parks.
The new equipment will be an upgrade at the parks which include
- Oso place
- West Guth
- Schanen
- Whitworth
- St. Andrews
- Cullen
- Colliet
- Brockhampton
- South Bay
- North Pope
- Hudson
- Glen Arbor
- Aquarius
- Sugar Park.
Contractor awards should be complete in two weeks and construction should start immediately.
The project is being funded through the parks and recreation departments enrichment fund.