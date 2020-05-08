Free COVID-19 clinic is now open. Here's what you need to know.

City-county officials say they have done a soft opening of the facility. The facility is an outpatient clinic for people who have gone through the county's COVID-19 testing, tested positive for the virus and are now experiencing issues with their oxygen levels.

“The goal here is to stay out of the COVID clinic to be well enough that you never have to go in. So, the thing is we're doing telemedicine and so people the physician will call you up talk to you and ask you how you're feeling. Please go through all your symptoms if they really feel like you need more than a telemedicine they will actually give you the physical address and tell you to go over there and they will set up for a chest x-ray,” said Health Director Annette Rodriguez.