Free COVID-19 testing to be provided at all Texas A&M System universities

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — All 11 Texas A&M System universities will be providing free COVID-19 testing for students, staff and faculty.

“Ensuring the health and safety of our students is our top priority,” said John Sharp, chancellor of the Texas A&M University System. “Facilitating increased accessibility and availability of COVID-19 testing will help us mitigate the spread and help to protect each other by taking preventative and proactive measures.”

Each month campuses will receive 15,000 test kits. Campuses with have a location set up for testing. According to the university system testing could start late this week.

The university system will be receiving the testing kits from Curative Inc., a national testing company based in California.

According to the university system “Curative has committed to turning around lab results within 30 hours from when the sample arrives at their lab.”