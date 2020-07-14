Free COVID-19 testing to be provided at all Texas A&M System universities

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — All 11 Texas A&M System universities will be providing free COVID-19 testing for students, staff and faculty.
“Ensuring the health and safety of our students is our top priority,” said John Sharp, chancellor of the Texas A&M University System. “Facilitating increased accessibility and availability of COVID-19 testing will help us mitigate the spread and help to protect each other by taking preventative and proactive measures.”
Each month campuses will receive 15,000 test kits. Campuses with have a location set up for testing. According to the university system testing could start late this week.
The university system will be receiving the testing kits from Curative Inc., a national testing company based in California.
According to the university system “Curative has committed to turning around lab results within 30 hours from when the sample arrives at their lab.”
The tests are free, and each campus will have an on-line test registration established for students, staff and faculty who want to be tested. The tests will not be available to the general public.