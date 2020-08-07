Free COVID-19 testing will no longer be offered in Starr County

Testing will continue for those with Medicaid, Medicare, private insurance or those who want to pay cash. The cost is $150 per test.

STARR COUNTY, Texas — Starr County will no longer be offering free COVID-19 testing at their mobile site starting tomorrow.

Free testing was initially offered by the county to expand access to those without the funds to pay for testing. The costs were being reimbursed through the CARES Act.

Testing will continue for those with Medicaid, Medicare, private insurance or those who want to pay cash. The cost is $150 per test.

Free testing will remain available through the U.S. National Guard.

