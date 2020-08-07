Free COVID-19 testing will no longer be offered in Starr County

STARR COUNTY, Texas — Starr County will no longer be offering free COVID-19 testing at their mobile site starting tomorrow.
Free testing was initially offered by the county to expand access to those without the funds to pay for testing. The costs were being reimbursed through the CARES Act.
Testing will continue for those with Medicaid, Medicare, private insurance or those who want to pay cash. The cost is $150 per test.
Free testing will remain available through the U.S. National Guard.
For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.
More from 3News on KIIITV.com:
- 97-percent of inmates at Nueces County McKenzie Jail Annex test positive for COVID-19
- "I don't see any leveling off. I just see that the numbers continue to be in the triple digits," Health Director Annette Rodriguez said
- #IamVanessaGuillen: Corpus Christi woman tells her story of sexual assault in the military