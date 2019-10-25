FREER, Texas — The Freer High School cheerleaders, volleyball players, FFA members, Norman Thomas Elementary staff, and 3News anchor Leslie Adami were all in attendance to welcome the students as they walked into school Friday morning.

Elementary students in Freer received a very special treat as they got off the bus and their parent's cars for school.



The Freer Independent School District transportation department celebrated National School Bus Safety Week.

