Friday: Temperatures will begin in the middle 70s with some fair weather cumulus clouds. Sunny to partly cloudy skies into the afternoon as temperatures warm into the middle and lower 90s. Heat index values between 100 and 105. Some isolated sea-breeze showers will flare up again today, mainly west of hwy 77, a sign of a moistening atmosphere. Activity will be sparse. Winds from the southeast at 10-20 mph.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, warm, and humid. Lows in the middle 70s and southeast winds at 7-14 mph.