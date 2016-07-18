Friday: Temperatures will begin in the middle 70s with some fair weather cumulus clouds. Sunny to partly cloudy skies into the afternoon as temperatures warm into the middle and lower 90s. Heat index values between 100 and 105. Some isolated sea-breeze showers will flare up again today, mainly west of hwy 77, a sign of a moistening atmosphere. Activity will be sparse. Winds from the southeast at 10-20 mph.
Friday Night: Partly cloudy, warm, and humid. Lows in the middle 70s and southeast winds at 7-14 mph.
Looking Ahead: Isolated morning showers on Saturday, shifting inland with the sea-breeze in the afternoon; otherwise partly cloudy. Temperatures run into the low 90s both Saturday and Sunday with fewer showers around on Sunday. Into next week, sunny to partly cloudy skies with highs in the mid to low 90s. Keeping an eye on some potential tropical development moving into the gulf late next week. Weather guidance is split on if this actually happens, but worth watching as it develops...Maybe. For now, no threat.
Alan Holt
