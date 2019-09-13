Just like breaking a mirror or crossing paths with a black cat, for many Friday the 13th seems to bring bad luck. An old legal document could be to blame for our aversion to the number 13.

According to history.com, the 13th law mysteriously got left out of something called "the code of Hammurabi" leading people to think perhaps the number was unlucky.

You could point the finger at the number 12. Mathmaticians believe 12 is perfect. There are 12 months in the year and 12-hours on a clock. That could mean 13 is one step behind perfection.

Or religion could play a role. Think the last supper and a certain 13th guest.

The day itself does not help matters. Friday has long been considered the unluckiest day of the week. Take the 1980s slasher flick "Friday the 13th".

