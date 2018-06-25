The RoughRiders sent nine men to bat and scored five runs in the fifth inning Sunday evening as Frisco salvaged the series finale with 9-4 victory over Corpus Christi before a Whataburger Field record crowd of 10,446.

All fans through the turnstiles Sunday night received Official Astros World Series Championship Rings, courtesy of AutoNation. The turnout eclipsed the previous Whataburger Field record of 9,185, set July 4, 2014.

Frisco struck in the first inning as Preston Beck belted a two-out, two-run home run to right field off Forrest Whitley.

Facing Pedro Payano, Corpus Christi leveled the score in the second on doubles by Yordan Alvarez, Taylor Jones, and Josh Rojas.

The Riders made it 3-2 in the third thanks to singles by Juremi Profar, Eliezer Alvarez, and Josh Morgan.

Randy Cesar opened the fourth with a double into right field, extending his Texas League record hitting streak to 41 games. One batter later, Jones cracked a sac fly to make it a 3-3 game.

Frisco pulled away in the fifth. Whitley's three walks were compounded by a bunt base hit and a Morgan sac fly. Kit Scheetz entered in relief and immediately surrendered a two-run single to Destin Hood. Anthony Gose's sac fly and Carlos Garay's RBI single capped the rally.

Cesar launched his ninth home run of the year with one away in the sixth. It was a one-out solo shot off Justin Topa, which upped his batting average to a Texas League best .354.

Despite the setback, the Hooks head into the all-star break having won 12 of 14 games.

© 2018 KIII