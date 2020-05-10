x
News

From poll watchers, to escorts and cell phone pictures while voting; which ones are legal

Coastal Bend attorney Matt Manning joined First Edition to discuss the big questions viewers have about voting.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — For weeks viewers have been asking about who they can bring with them to vote if they need help through a disability, is it legal to poll watch, and what to do and who to call if you feel intimidated.

Attorney Matt Manning spent some time review the law to share what rights you have when headed out to cast you ballot.
Legal analyst weighs in on viewer questions regarding who can vote and how the process works (pt. 2)
Attorney Matt Manning continues to answer your voting questions.
kiiitv.com |Oct 05, 2020

As always, you can send a text message to Kiiitv if you have a question about the elections and voting at 361-855-6397.

