CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Hundreds of motorcyclists from South Texas gathered outside the Corpus Christi Cycle Plaza on Sunday for the "annual frosty fingers ride."

General Manager Matt Werkhoven said that this is the 9th year they are hosting this event and they are hoping to send awareness for the drives to be aware of motorcycles and their surroundings.

Participants were encouraged to bring new teddy bears to help fill up a CCPD squad car to be donated to the CCPD Victim Assistance Program.

Riders were offered a meal and a free T- shirt.