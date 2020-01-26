SAN ANTONIO — Friends and relatives of 19-year-old Ana Martinez spent Saturday morning working to raise money to give her a proper burial.

Police said Martinez was fatally shot Wednesday morning by her boyfriend, 22-year-old Jose Galindo. Authorities said Galindo left the South Side apartment after the shooting and was later arrested on a manslaughter charge in La Salle County.

“I’m glad they caught him," said Martinez's best friend, Alexis Perez. "I’m glad he’s going to serve his time but at the same time it doesn’t make no difference. My friend’s still gone. He’s going to come out of jail someday and still see his family. We’re never going to be able to see her again.”

Perez said she was at the apartment off of Southcross Boulevard when Martinez was fatally shot.

“I can’t even wrap my head around how it even happened," Perez said during Saturday's fundraiser. "It just happened so fast. One minute we’re laughing and talking and the next minute my friend’s gone. It was just crazy.”

Perez's brother told KENS 5 he had Facetimed with Martinez and her friends and was supposed to be with them the night of the shooting, but instead went home to sleep.

He said Martinez was like a little sister to him.

“It’s long live Ana till the death of all of us,” he said while showing his new tattoo commemorating the life of his friend.

They said Martinez leaves behind two children, ages one and two.

Loved ones packed a yard in the 2600 block of Pecan Valley Drive on Saturday, preparing plates that were sold for $7. The proceeds from the plate sale went toward Martinez's funeral arrangements.

Another plate sale will be held Sunday at Dellview Park in the 500 block of Basswood Drive. The fundraiser will kick off at 3 p.m.

