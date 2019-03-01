HOUSTON — The funeral for 7-year-old Jazmine Barnes is changing locations.

Sheldon ISD, where Jazmine attended school, says the funeral will be at the Community of Faith Church (1024 Pinemont Drive - Houston, Texas).

It was originally to be held at Green House International Church.

Visitation begins at 10 a.m. Funeral services start at noon.

The funeral location for Jazmine Barnes has changed.



Tuesday, Jan. 8, 2019, at the Community of Faith Church (1024 Pinemont Drive, Houston, Texas 77091)

Visitation begins at 10 a.m.; funeral services follow at noon.



Google Map directions to church: https://t.co/tQfymO4XIx — Sheldon ISD (@SheldonISD) January 7, 2019

RELATED ARTICLES:

Sheriff: We will not rest until we solve the murder of Jazmine Barnes

'He fired at us for no reason': Mother of murdered 7-year-old recalls shooting

Why so little surveillance video of suspect who killed Jazmine Barnes?

Jazmine was shot and killed when someone opened fire on her mother’s car Sunday morning as they were heading to a grocery store along the Beltway.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said on Wednesday he couldn't release specific information about progress made in the homicide investigation, which was opened Sunday morning, but said he had full faith in his deputies and team of investigators. He added he hoped to release a more detailed physical description of the shooter within the next 24 hours.

Civil Rights attorney Lee Merritt and activist Shaun King have raised a $75,000 reward for information leading deputies to Jazmine’s killer. His posts about Barnes’ murder, the reward and tips he’s receiving got thousands of retweets, including several from celebrities.

READ: Celebrities join call for #JusticeForJazmine

King and Merritt said they are getting and giving authorities tips every hour.

© 2019 KHOU