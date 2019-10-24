SAN ANTONIO — The funeral service will be held on Thursday at noon at Community Bible Church to honor fallen officer, Greg Garza, who was killed in the line of duty on October 15.

Two processions in his honor made their way through San Antonio streets leading up the funeral.

The funeral is not open to the general public, but retired and active public safety personnel are invited to attend. Some of the featured speakers at the service include San Antonio Fire Chief Charles Hood, Chris Steele, the President of SAPFFA, and Greg Garza's brother, Joe Garza.

Rev. Father Jimmy Drennan of St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church, Dr. Ed Newton of Community Bible Church and Deacon Jerome A. Whitley will preside over the funeral mass.

KENS 5 will have live coverage on Eyewitness News, on our KENS 5 App, and right here on our Facebook page starting at noon.

RELATED: Hundreds of firefighters walk to honor Greg Garza one week after his death

RELATED: Spurs to honor SAFD firefighter before preseason game

RELATED: Sirens, silence and remembrance after a public servant's passing

RELATED: 'Greg loved being a firefighter' | San Antonio mourns loss of SAFD veteran struck by vehicle

RELATED: SAFD 'stunned' by death of 17-year veteran firefighter Greg Garza