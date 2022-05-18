Future of short-term rentals: City leaders announce updates over regulation

As the city moves into phase 2 of the ordinance there have been updates made to policies governing short term rentals..

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The City of Corpus Christi is still discussing the future of short term rentals and how they will be regulated moving forward.

As the city moves into phase 2 of the ordinance there have been updates made to policies governing short term rentals.

The ordinance, which was adopted in January of this year, began to focus on short term rentals on the Island and the Flour Bluff area.

Now City staff is evaluating land use, and zoning districts for single family districts across the city, but even in phase 2 no STR's would be allowed in single-family zoned areas on Padre Island.

"In this discussion from the council representative from that area, they were very much opposed to STR's in single family neighborhoods on the Island," said Dan McGinn, City Director of Development and Planning. "They have definitely been very local in not wanting that on the Island so that recommendation was presented yesterday."

At Tuesday's City Council briefing, the City staff recommended that in phase 2 STR's with owners living on site would be allowed city wide with no density requirements. STR's in single family zoned neighborhoods would be allowed at only 15% of all homes on one side of a street.

This plan is something Adrienne Truelove, who manages Airbnb properties on the side is relived to here.

"There is a lot of things they did in the beginning and this is just basically expanding it," Truelove said. "And it actually gives us more rights as property owners to do something to make income on our property. So I am very happy with city council right now and I couldn't be happier yesterday."

The city also stated that the appeals process, which would include community support for more STR's on the street, would be managed through the city's board of adjustment.

For more information regarding short term rentals, click here.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.