BEAUMONT, Texas — Southeast Texas is finally seeing some relief at the gas pump.

Gas prices continue dropping, averaging $2.37 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel, according to the AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch.

That price is 24 cents cheaper than a year ago and six cents cheaper than last week.

The national average for a gallon of regular unleaded is $2.64, 27 cents more than the Texas average.

“Most Texans are saving nearly a quarter or more per gallon at the pump compared to this same time last year,” said Daniel Armbruster, AAA Texas spokesperson. “Gasoline supplies continue to increase and are now at levels not seen in five months, forcing prices lower.”

RELATED: VERIFY: Is gas surge ahead of Tropical Storm Barry price gouging?

RELATED: Gas prices continue rising as Tropical Storm Barry moves ashore

Neighboring Louisiana has the cheapest gas in the country. The average in the state is $2.26. Mississippi, South Carolina, Alabama and Arkansas are also seeing averages below $2.30 a gallon.

Gas prices in Beaumont-Port Arthur are the lowest they have been since June.

Gas Buddy warns that the drop in prices at the pump may be temporary.

“The national average price of gasoline has now fallen to the lowest level of the summer, but even better, the lowest since March as gas stations pass along the recent drop in oil prices brought on by the U.S./China trade rift,” said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “However, the drops in gas prices could slow in the weeks ahead as some OPEC members talk about cutting oil production to stem the recent drop in oil prices.