HOUSTON — There are new developments concerning the former Minneapolis police officer charged in the death of George Floyd.

Reports had surfaced before that Derek Chauvin worked security at the same nightclub as Floyd. Now one man is saying that the men knew each other and had a history of not getting along.

That man worked security with both men and spoke with CBS News.

“They (Chauvin and Floyd) bumped heads,” David Pinney told CBS News. “It has a lot to do with, with Derek being extremely aggressive within the club with some of the patrons, which, which is, which was an issue.”

CBS News asked Pinney if he had any doubt the men knew each other.

"No. He knew him," Pinney said. "I would say pretty well.”

The Floyd family has said they believe what happened between Chauvin and George Floyd was personal and their attorney has been pushing for him to be charged with first-degree murder.

Chauvin is charged with second degree murder and manslaughter. His bond has been set at $1.25 million without conditions and $1 million with conditions.

The Houston community said their final goodbyes to George Floyd at a memorial service on Tuesday and he was laid to rest in Pearland.

