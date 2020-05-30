Gov. Greg Abbott has deployed 1,500 state troopers to various cities throughout Texas, including Houston, in an effort to maintain peace during George Floyd protests.

“Texas and America mourn the senseless loss of George Floyd and the actions that led to his death are reprehensible and should be condemned in the strongest terms possible,” said Governor Abbott. “As Texans exercise their 1st Amendment rights, it is imperative that order is maintained and private property is protected.”

These DPS officers will assist local law enforcement departments. The governor's office said more resources will be provided as needed.

The deployment cities include Houston, Dallas, Austin and San Antonio.

Timeline of events from the George Floyd protests in Texas:

MAY 30 3:58 P.M. — Black Lives Matters supporters and sympathizers gathered at Houston's Emancipation Park in honor of George Floyd, but also discuss in racial justice in the United States. There was speeches and a singing performance.

MAY 30 3:40 P.M. — Mayor Sylvester Turner and HPD Chief Art Acevedo discussed the protest that rocked downtown Houston last night, resulting in hundreds of arrest and four officers injured.

Both said they were proud of the young people who went out to exercise their First Amendment rights and will support them in doing so in a peaceful manner.

"Having said that, unfortunately, what happens is there are provocatories or anarchist or those who want to hijack the legitimate pain, the legitimate grievances, the legitimate activities of 80% if not more of that crowd," Acevedo said.

Houston police are monitoring the situation and keeping an eye out for certain groups, the chief said.

"We're seeing that their are people, who are not people of color, who are coming into this city and other cities to actually start agitating and actually engaging in violence," Acevedo said.

MAY 30 3:24 P.M. — U.S. Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee delivered a rousing speech about the discrimination against black Americans and demanded more legislative be action take to prevent the future deaths of black men at the hands of law enforcement.

“They can’t see a black man, they have to see an American,” she said.

Watch the full speech here on the KHOU 11 Facebook page.

MAY 30 1:58 P.M. — Gov. Greg Abbott sends a 1,500 state troopers to Houston, Austin, Dallas and San Antonio cities to assist local law enforcement with maintaining peace and order during George Floyd protests.

MAY 30 9:41 A.M. — Jack Yates High School Alumni holds a vigil and walk in honor of George Floyd who graduated from the school in 1993.

MAY 30 3:57 A.M. — Chief Art Acevedo tweets "done for the night" in response to the George Floyd rally.

MAY 30 3:15 A.M. — Houston police said nearly 200 people were arrested during the George Floyd rally. The department said many of the people arrested will be charged with obstructing a roadway.

MAY 30 12:20 A.M. — Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo and HPD officers are advising people downtown blocking a street or business to leave or be subject to arrest.

