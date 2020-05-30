WASHINGTON — Tens of thousands hit the streets of D.C. Saturday as part of protests that have lasted over a week in the District following George Floyd's death.

Crowds were the largest in the District thus far and came a day after D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser renamed the street leading to the White House 'Black Lives Matter' Plaza.

Though the week began on a note of unrest, as tear gas was used to clear protesters from streets and more than 300 people were cited or arrested, the mood in downtown D.C. by Sunday was notably celebratory.

D.C. will not have any road closures for protests on Sunday.

MPD Chief Peter Newsham announced zero arrests were made Saturday. It is the third day in a row no arrests have been made by D.C. Police.

A woman wears a face mask to help curb the spread of the coronavirus, reading "black lives matter," to a protest Sunday, June 7, 2020, near the White House in Washington, over the death of George Floyd, a black man who was in police custody in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin) Members of the U.S. Park Police stand on the Lincoln Memorial steps as sunrise nears, Sunday, June 7, 2020, in Washington, the morning after massive protests over the death of George Floyd, who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) Women lie prone on the street with hundreds of others for 8 minutes and 46 seconds--the amount of time Minneapolis police restrained George Floyd--at a protest Sunday, June 7, 2020, near the White House in Washington over the death of George Floyd, who died May 25 after being restrained by police in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Maya Alleruzzo) People take photos as demonstrators protest Sunday, June 7, 2020, near the White House in Washington, over the death of George Floyd, a black man who was in police custody in Minneapolis. Floyd died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin) People were invited to write their thoughts on a pallet brought by demonstrators during a protest Sunday, June 7, 2020, near the White House in Washington, over the death of George Floyd, a black man who was in police custody in Minneapolis. Floyd died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin) A man lies prone on the street with hundreds of others for 8 minutes and 46 seconds, the amount of time Minneapolis police restrained George Floyd, at a protest Sunday, June 7, 2020, near the White House in Washington, over the death of Floyd, a black man who was in police custody. Floyd died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on May 25. (AP Photo/Maya Alleruzzo) Signs line the fence that was put up on the perimeter of Lafayette Park as demonstrators protest Sunday, June 7, 2020, near the White House in Washington, over the death of George Floyd, a black man who was in police custody in Minneapolis. Floyd died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin) People walk on the words Black Lives Matter that was painted in bright yellow letters on 16th Street as demonstrators protest Sunday, June 7, 2020, near the White House in Washington, over the death of George Floyd, a black man who was in police custody in Minneapolis. Floyd died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on Memorial Day. (AP Photo/Maya Alleruzzo) People walk on the words Black Lives Matter that was painted in bright yellow letters on 16th Street as demonstrators protest Sunday, June 7, 2020, near the White House in Washington, over the death of George Floyd, a black man who was in police custody in Minneapolis. Floyd died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on Memorial Day. (AP Photo/Maya Alleruzzo) Msafiri, 5, of Baltimore, stands among signs along the fence constructed at Lafayette Park including drawings of Breonna Taylor, Emmett Till, and Trayvon Martin, as demonstrators protest Sunday, June 7, 2020, near the White House in Washington, over the death of George Floyd, a black man who was in police custody in Minneapolis. Floyd died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers. "Of course he's a young boy and this has been going on for a long time," said his father, "hopefully it will change in his generation." (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin) People walk on the words 'defund the police' that was painted in bright yellow letters on 16th Street as demonstrators protest Sunday, June 7, 2020, near the White House in Washington, over the death of George Floyd, a black man who was in police custody in Minneapolis. Floyd died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on Memorial Day. (AP Photo/Maya Alleruzzo) A man holds both arms up in the air as demonstrators protest, Sunday, June 7, 2020, near the White House in Washington, over the death of George Floyd, a black man who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin) Eileen Perry, of Washington, and her son Micah Coleman, 3, attend a protest, Sunday, June 7, 2020, near the White House in Washington, over the death of George Floyd, a black man who was in police custody in Minneapolis. Floyd died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers. "Our ancestors marched for us to have equality," says Perry, "this is history now as well and I wanted my kids to see that." (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin) A group of demonstrators arrive to join protests Sunday, June 7, 2020, near the White House in Washington, over the death of George Floyd, a black man who was in police custody in Minneapolis. Floyd died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers. Protesters assemble at the Lincoln Memorial on June 7.

The latest

Sunday

6:30 p.m. -- Former Republican nominee for U.S. President and current Utah congressman, Sen. Mitt Romeny, shares pictures of him marching on Sunday with protesters in the streets of D.C.

5:30 p.m. -- Special performance at African American Civil War Museum gathering was captured by WUSA9's Tom Dempsey. Speakers out at African American Civil War Museum here saying: Hire more diverse employees; Identify and end white supremacy.

-- Special performance at African American Civil War Museum gathering was captured by WUSA9's Tom Dempsey. Speakers out at African American Civil War Museum here saying: Hire more diverse employees; Identify and end white supremacy. 3:30 p.m. -- A large group gathers around a preacher on 16th Street in Downtown D.C. to pray. Pastor Gilbert says they’re asking for three things: “Repent, Reform, Refocus.”

2:30 p.m. -- A 'die-in' is held at the MLK memorial near the Mall, with signs held as protesters lay on their backs.

1:30 p.m. -- In Lafayette Square, activists form a 'Harambee" circle. Harambee means “all pull together” in Swahili, and activists & educators call for unity, education, action.

1:00 p.m. -- A small group of demonstrators and church goers sing in front of the Justice Department.

12:15 p.m. -- With National Guard troops now in the process of leaving, the Lincoln Memorial sees little to no military presence. People have arrived on the steps, some with signs and others taking pictures together.

One protester in particular is Yinka Onayemi, who has been here since May 30 and said the fight "isn't over."

Protesters assemble at the Lincoln Memorial on June 7.



National Guard members guard the Lincoln Memorial on June 1.



11:45 p.m. -- As they march towards the White House, dozens of protesters can be heard chanting 'Vote Him Out!'

11:14 a.m.-- A prayer circle begins outside of St.Johns Episcopal, with faith leaders singing hymns and a moment of silence started for George Floyd.

10:45 a.m.-- President Donald Trump officially withdraws National Guard troops from D.C., citing that "everything is under perfect control."

9:15 a.m. -- "I marched from Arlington to the White House and now I am back for another day!" says one protester outside Black Lives Matter Plaza. Some children are spotted drawing chalk messages on the ground as more people begin to arrive.

8:36 a.m. -- DC Mayor Muriel Bowser and Rep. John Lewis of Georgia speak to protesters and pose for pictures near Lafayette Park.

7:45 a.m. -- A handful of medic tents and supply stations set up for the day near the newly christened Black Lives Matter Plaza near the White House.

6:40 a.m. -- The tenth day of protests in the District kicks off with some demonstrators already lining up in front of the White House gates. Families, friends and individuals arrive with hundreds of signs plastered to fencing.

Saturday

11:15 p.m. -- Fairfax County Police Department officer Tyler Timberlake faces three charges of assault and battery relating to an on-duty incident Friday.

-- Fairfax County Police Department officer Tyler Timberlake faces three charges of assault and battery relating to an on-duty incident Friday. 10:40 p.m. -- D.C. Police said there no scheduled road closures in the District on Sunday. It's possibly an indication of a thinning of protests after demonstrations across the city.

-- D.C. Police said there no scheduled road closures in the District on Sunday. It's possibly an indication of a thinning of protests after demonstrations across the city. 10:32 p.m. -- Demonstrators paint the words “defund the police” as the protests Saturday night in D.C. near the White House.

10:09 p.m. -- President Donald Trump tweets, "Much smaller crowd in D.C. than anticipated. National Guard, Secret Service, and D.C. Police have been doing a fantastic job. Thank you!"

9:45 p.m. -- Travel is opening up across the District due to Saturday protests that are becoming smaller. D.C. Police said this includes DC-295, DC-395 and DC-695.

-- Travel is opening up across the District due to Saturday protests that are becoming smaller. D.C. Police said this includes DC-295, DC-395 and DC-695. 9:30 p.m. -- A huge Black Lives Matter banner has been hung along the fence separating protesters from Lafayette Square as thousands of protesters remain outside the White House.

9:26 p.m. -- No protesters have been arrested Saturday, according to D.C. Police Chief Peter Newsham. No protesters were arrested on Thursday or Friday, as well.

-- No protesters have been arrested Saturday, according to D.C. Police Chief Peter Newsham. No protesters were arrested on Thursday or Friday, as well. 8:41 p.m. -- I-70 in Frederick was briefly closed in preparation for possible demonstrators moving to the highway.

-- I-70 in Frederick was briefly closed in preparation for possible demonstrators moving to the highway. 7:52 p.m. -- United States Capitol Police reports all clear; the demonstration activity in the area of First Street and Constitution Ave., NE has concluded. The area and all related road closures are now open.

-- United States Capitol Police reports all clear; the demonstration activity in the area of First Street and Constitution Ave., NE has concluded. The area and all related road closures are now open. 7:32 p.m. -- Protesters march under Scott Circle to the sounds of Go-Go music to fight racial injustice.

-- Protesters march under Scott Circle to the sounds of Go-Go music to fight racial injustice. 7:11 p.m. -- Dupont Circle group has merged with the Party truck, according to MPD.

-- Dupont Circle group has merged with the Party truck, according to MPD. 6:50 p.m. -- Pedestrian traffic continues on North/Southbound on 16th St between Scott Circle and Meridian Park NW.

-- Pedestrian traffic continues on North/Southbound on 16th St between Scott Circle and Meridian Park NW. 6:45 p.m. -- Crowd gathers and signs "We Shall Overcome" at Freedom Plaza.

6:36 p.m. -- Many people still out at Freedom Plaza. Free water, free snacks are available for protesters.

-- Many people still out at Freedom Plaza. Free water, free snacks are available for protesters. 6:20 p.m. -- Protesters kneeled 8 minutes and 46 seconds in silence in honor of George Floyd; the amount of time that Derek Chauvin had his knee in Floyd's neck the day he died.

6:14 p.m. -- A party truck is stationary at 16th St and S St NW.

-- A party truck is stationary at 16th St and S St NW. 5:58 p.m. -- Chris Lynch, a D.C. artist, is painting a mural on one of the boarded-up windows near Black Lives Matter Plaza. Lynch says that he and other local artists were contacted to beautify the city with inspirational messages.

5:44 p.m. -- A Go-Go concert is taking place on the steps of the Masonic Temple on 16th St.

-- A Go-Go concert is taking place on the steps of the Masonic Temple on 16th St. 5:29 p.m. -- A party truck is southbound on 16th St crossing S St NW. Pedestrian traffic is moving along North/Southbound on 16th St between Scott Circle and Meridian Park NW.

-- A party truck is southbound on 16th St crossing S St NW. Pedestrian traffic is moving along North/Southbound on 16th St between Scott Circle and Meridian Park NW. 5:10 p.m. -- A march and protest start in Dupont Circle. There are multiple speakers and many are in the area as part of protests that have continued since Saturday morning.

5:06 p.m. -- Protesters march past Freedom Plaza, which is near where D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser's office is located in downtown D.C.

-- Protesters march past Freedom Plaza, which is near where D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser's office is located in downtown D.C. 4:40 p.m. -- Protesters are now marching across the Woodrow Wilson Bridge from the National Harbor in Maryland into Virginia.

4:31 p.m. -- White Coats for Black Lives Matter march moves past Freedom Plaza.

-- White Coats for Black Lives Matter march moves past Freedom Plaza. 4:23 p.m. -- A group of protesters are gathering northbound on 16th St., moving towards Q St. NW.

-- A group of protesters are gathering northbound on 16th St., moving towards Q St. NW. 4:11 p.m. -- Organizers with Moechella and Long Live Go-Go have gathered on 14th and U St., NW to begin a peaceful protest. The group will end at Freedom Plaza.

-- Organizers with Moechella and Long Live Go-Go have gathered on 14th and U St., NW to begin a peaceful protest. The group will end at Freedom Plaza. 3:52 p.m. -- Group [12th St Tunnel] is westbound on Independence Ave approaching 17th St. SW The 2nd Group from [US Capitol] now stationary at Henry Bacon Dr. and 23rd St Constitution Ave NW, according to D.C. Police.

-- Group [12th St Tunnel] is westbound on Independence Ave approaching 17th St. SW The 2nd Group from [US Capitol] now stationary at Henry Bacon Dr. and 23rd St Constitution Ave NW, according to D.C. Police. 3:41 p.m. -- Happening at Lafayette Square near the White House, as they hand out books to children and adults alike, saying “YES, to education!

-- Happening at Lafayette Square near the White House, as they hand out books to children and adults alike, saying “YES, to education! 3:35 p.m. -- Park Police told WUSA9 they are closing the Lincoln Memorial at this time because demonstrators are heading that way.

-- Park Police told WUSA9 they are closing the Lincoln Memorial at this time because demonstrators are heading that way. 3:25 p.m. -- A storm cell is just north of downtown. It's moving into Southeast D.C.

3:10 p.m. -- #WhiteCoatsForBlackLives joins the Justice for George Floyd protesters on 16th St. NW.

-- #WhiteCoatsForBlackLives joins the Justice for George Floyd protesters on 16th St. NW. 3:05 p.m. -- United States Capitol Police reports the 100 - 300 blocks of Constitution Ave. NE and 3rd Street NE between Constitution Ave. and Maryland Ave. will be closed until further notice due to demonstration activity.

-- United States Capitol Police reports the 100 - 300 blocks of Constitution Ave. NE and 3rd Street NE between Constitution Ave. and Maryland Ave. will be closed until further notice due to demonstration activity. 3:03 p.m. -- A group of protesters is now southbound in the 9th St. tunnel from Independence Ave., SW.

-- A group of protesters is now southbound in the 9th St. tunnel from Independence Ave., SW. 3 p.m. -- Large group of demonstrators are heading down Pennsylvania Ave., NW, exactly one block from the Trump Hotel.

-- Large group of demonstrators are heading down Pennsylvania Ave., NW, exactly one block from the Trump Hotel. 2:44 p.m. -- A “Books not bullets” reading circle is taking place in the middle of Lafayette Square.

2:41 p.m. -- Another group from the Lincoln Memorial Bridge is now Eastbound on H St from 17th St NW. A group from the US Capitol is now Northbound on 15th St New York Ave NW. A group leaving Chinatown is Westbound on Constitution Ave crossing 7th St NW.

-- Another group from the Lincoln Memorial Bridge is now Eastbound on H St from 17th St NW. A group from the US Capitol is now Northbound on 15th St New York Ave NW. 2:40 p.m. -- The 2nd Group from the US Capitol has stepped off and heading Westbound on Constitution Ave NW.

-- The 2nd Group from the US Capitol has stepped off and heading Westbound on Constitution Ave NW. 2:34 p.m. -- Dozens of protesters are marching from the U.S. Capitol to The White House.

-- Dozens of protesters are marching from the U.S. Capitol to The White House. 2:28 p.m. -- D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser has arrived at the protests and is speaking at the new Black Lives Matter Plaza.

2:17 p.m. -- The line of protesters coming across the Arlington Memorial Bridge is never-ending. One protester estimated one to two thousand in this group.

-- The line of protesters coming across the Arlington Memorial Bridge is never-ending. One protester estimated one to two thousand in this group. 2:15 p.m. -- The Arlington Memorial Bridge is temporarily closed as protesters march from Arlington to the White House. Protesters tell WUSA9 that they’ve been walking for an hour.

-- The Arlington Memorial Bridge is temporarily closed as protesters march from Arlington to the White House. Protesters tell WUSA9 that they’ve been walking for an hour. 2:13 p.m. -- Protesters are now kneeling and are listening to speakers after walking from Lafayette Square to Chinatown.

-- Protesters are now kneeling and are listening to speakers after walking from Lafayette Square to Chinatown. 2:11 p.m. -- Demonstrators are forming a Harambe circle near Lafayette Square.

-- Demonstrators are forming a Harambe circle near Lafayette Square. 2:03 p.m. -- Protesters have shut down the Arlington Memorial Bridge and are marching towards the White House.



1:49 p.m. -- Roads are blocked for miles around with military vehicles, empty downtown streets, and dozens of merch stands leading up to Lafayette Square.

-- Roads are blocked for miles around with military vehicles, empty downtown streets, and dozens of merch stands leading up to Lafayette Square. 1:44 p.m. -- Protesters are chanting 'No Justice, No Peace' at the intersection of 3rd and Pennsylvania St. NW before marching down to The White House.

Protesters are chanting 'No Justice, No Peace' at the intersection of 3rd and Pennsylvania St. NW before marching down to The White House. 1:42 p.m. -- Black Lives Matter DC is calling for the District to defund the DC Police Department during the protest.

-- Black Lives Matter DC is calling for the District to defund the DC Police Department during the protest. 1:39 p.m. -- Protesters are taking a moment to pray on the Lincoln Memorial steps before they begin marching.

1:37 p.m. -- A group of demonstrators, Plus Peace, are painting a mural supporting Black Lives Matter in Madison Place.

-- A group of demonstrators, Plus Peace, are painting a mural supporting Black Lives Matter in Madison Place. 1:32 p.m. -- Protesters are seen at Madison Pl and H St. NW hanging flyers and painting murals before the demonstrations begin.

-- Protesters are seen at Madison Pl and H St. NW hanging flyers and painting murals before the demonstrations begin. 1:13 p.m. -- Protesters continue to pour towards downtown streets and along K Street Northwest, the U.S. Capitol building and the Lincoln Memorial. Over a dozen different organizations and groups are demonstrating, including UDC’s Black Law Student Association at the Capitol.

Protesters continue to pour towards downtown streets and along K Street Northwest, the U.S. Capitol building and the Lincoln Memorial. Over a dozen different organizations and groups are demonstrating, including UDC’s Black Law Student Association at the Capitol. 12:45 p.m. -- Hundreds march toward the Capitol building from 16th Street.

12:31 p.m. -- "We’re here because we want justice and nothing short of it,” says one protester handing out water near Black Lives Matter Plaza.

-- "We’re here because we want justice and nothing short of it,” says one protester handing out water near Black Lives Matter Plaza. 12:01 p.m. -- A "We Want Change!" Rally starts on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial with thousands listening and sharing personal stories.

'We Want Change!" rally starts at Lincoln Memorial, June 6.



11:25 a.m. -- Over at St. Johns Church along the new Black Lives Matter Plaza near Lafayette Square, people join in singing the Lord's Prayer.

Over at St. Johns Church along the new Black Lives Matter Plaza near Lafayette Square, people join in singing the Lord's Prayer. 11:00 a.m. -- Across the street from Ballston Quarter in Arlington, more than one hundred people chant "What do we want? Justice!" and "Black Lives Matter" down Glebe Road.

10:59 a.m. -- Songs of praise can be heard at the Lincoln Memorial, where dozens of people have taken to the steps. A small military presence can be seen on the steps, but less than what has been seen in previous days.

10:23 a.m. -- Music and chants can be heard all around the Mall. Protesters from around the country of all ages are demonstrating together, some individually, and others with their entire families. "I feel like I am witnessing history right now and I wanted to come here to be a part of it all," says one woman who drove from Ohio.

Music and chants can be heard all around the Mall. Protesters from around the country of all ages are demonstrating together, some individually, and others with their entire families. 9:51 a.m. -- Dozens of people gather for a moment of silence at 16th and H streets, kneeling and holding signs as more continue to gather.

-- Dozens of people gather for a moment of silence at 16th and H streets, kneeling and holding signs as more continue to gather. 9:20 a.m. -- Street medics begin to set up supply stations downtown for demonstrators, including hand sanitizer, water and face masks.

8:45 a.m. -- Parking restrictions are already in place downtown as the District prepares for the largest expected crowds of the protests so far. A section of the south boundary of the Mall and L Street NW has been blocked off for protesters, as well as street closures up to 19th Street NW.

Parking restrictions are already in place downtown as the District prepares for the largest expected crowds of the protests so far.

Here's a map of the boundaries:

Sections of DC have been blocked to pedestrian walkways only, with no vehicles permitted as protests begin.

DC Traffic Advisory

Friday

10:15 p.m. -- Mayor Bowser tweets that the "night light" would be left on in Black Lives Matter Plaza

10 p.m. While storms cleared many protesters out, a crowd remained on 16t and H Streets. WUSA9 reporters say the remaining protesters are very energized.

While storms cleared many protesters out, a crowd remained on 16t and H Streets. WUSA9 reporters say the remaining protesters are very energized. 7:42 p.m . -- Protesters were spotted on northbound I-95 and southbound express lanes blocking traffic near the 234 exits in Prince William County

. -- Protesters were spotted on northbound I-95 and southbound express lanes blocking traffic near the 234 exits in Prince William County 7:10 p.m. -- Hundreds march outside MPD headquarters in the pouring rain.

6:35 p.m. -- Protesters are chanting Breonna Taylor's name on her birthday

Protesters are chanting Breonna Taylor's name on her birthday 6:30 p.m. -- Heavy rain rolls over D.C. and protesters cheer and stay put

Heavy rain rolls over D.C. and protesters cheer and stay put 6 p.m. -- Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s "I’ve Been to the Mountaintop" speech from 1968 is being broadcast through Black Lives Matter Plaza

5:50 p.m. -- An 8-minute-and-46-second moment of silence is being held at Black Lives Matter Plaza to honor George Floyd and lives lost to police brutality, with church bells tolling along 16th street

An 8-minute-and-46-second moment of silence is being held at Black Lives Matter Plaza to honor George Floyd and lives lost to police brutality, with church bells tolling along 16th street 5:20 p.m. -- Dance circle is formed at Black Lives Matter Plaza, with conga lines spontaneously happening. Protesters also set up chairs in the closed streets outside the White House.

5:10 p.m . -- WUSA9 reporters describe the scene at Black Lives Matter Plaza as "joyous" and say it's quite a contrast from Monday when streets were cleared with tear gas right around this time

. -- WUSA9 reporters describe the scene at Black Lives Matter Plaza as "joyous" and say it's quite a contrast from Monday when streets were cleared with tear gas right around this time 4:42 p.m. -- At the Wilson Building, protesters wish Breonna Taylor a happy birthday.

4:36 p.m. -- Sen. Kamala Harris seen at Black Lives Matter Plaza

Sen. Kamala Harris seen at Black Lives Matter Plaza 4:30 p.m. -- Crowds have gathered in Freedom Plaza to share personal experiences with police brutality

Crowds have gathered in Freedom Plaza to share personal experiences with police brutality 3:26 p.m. -- Protesters are gathering at MPD headquarters, prepared to march and share their experience of police brutality.

-- Protesters are gathering at MPD headquarters, prepared to march and share their experience of police brutality. 2:30 p.m. -- Black Lives Matter protest held in Rockville, Md.

-- Black Lives Matter protest held in Rockville, Md. 2:13 p.m. -- MPD Chief Peter Newsham says they anticipate larger numbers that have had up and until this point.

-- MPD Chief Peter Newsham says they anticipate larger numbers that have had up and until this point. 2:11 p.m. -- Mayor Bowser speaking about the new BLM's mural on 16th Street, said, "There’s a lot of anger. There's a lot of distrust in our government. We had the opportunity to send that message on our streets and black lives matter, black community matters."

-- Mayor Bowser speaking about the new BLM's mural on 16th Street, said, "There’s a lot of anger. There's a lot of distrust in our government. We had the opportunity to send that message on our streets and black lives matter, black community matters." 2:04 p.m. -- President Donald Trump lashes out on Mayor Muriel Bowser, calling her "incompetent."

1:45 p.m. -- MPD Chief Peter Newsham says no arrests were made during protests Thursday. He says he expects protesters to continue to be peaceful.

-- MPD Chief Peter Newsham says no arrests were made during protests Thursday. He says he expects protesters to continue to be peaceful. 1 p.m. -- The Peace Memorial near Capitol Hill is being cleaned

12:30 p.m. -- Mayor Bowser says, "Breonna Taylor, on your birthday, let us stand with determination. Determination to make America the land it ought to be." It would have been Taylor's 27th birthday Friday. She was also slain by police.

11:32 a.m. -- Mayor Muriel Bowser names 16th Street near the White House Black Lives Matter Plaza.

10:50 a.m. -- Mayor Muriel Bowser visits the "Black Lives Matter" mural on 16th Street in D.C.

10:21 a.m. -- D.C. faith leaders rally for racial justice in D.C.

-- D.C. faith leaders rally for racial justice in D.C. 9:19 a.m. -- Mayor Muriel Bowser requests that all extraordinary federal law enforcement and military presence withdraw from the city.

5:53 a.m. -- Artists were seen painting "Black Lives Matter" on 16th Street. The city has cleared the street until it’s finished.

5:31 a.m. -- 16th Street cleared and cleaned by cleaning crews as the city prepares for more protests throughout the weekend.

-- 16th Street cleared and cleaned by cleaning crews as the city prepares for more protests throughout the weekend. 3:50 a.m. -- Clean up crews are out on 16th street cleaning up after Thursday night’s protest.





1:41 a.m.-- Two military personnel were injured after being struck by lighting strike near Lafayette Park, shortly after midnight. Both were transported with non-life-threatening injuries.

Thursday

11:30 p.m. Through a downpour, protesters remain at the fence line outside the White House

Through a downpour, protesters remain at the fence line outside the White House 9:15 p.m. -- The rain has not stopped the protests, as demonstrators are continuing to protest at 4th and H St. NW.

-- The rain has not stopped the protests, as demonstrators are continuing to protest at 4th and H St. NW. 8:11 p.m. -- Everyone has left the Lincoln Memorial. Protesters have scattered. Overheard officers on their radios getting the order to get to shelter as well.

8:09 p.m. -- Protests near the White House in Lafayette Square persists through the pouring rain.

-- Protests near the White House in Lafayette Square persists through the pouring rain. 7:29 p.m. -- Hundreds of more people have joined the protests at the Lincoln Memorial.

Hundreds of more people have joined the protests at the Lincoln Memorial. 7 p.m. -- Group of peaceful protesters made a detour and are now at the Lincoln Memorial where demonstrators are delivering speeches.

6:40 p.m. -- Moment of silence at the Lincoln Memorial for George Floyd

Moment of silence at the Lincoln Memorial for George Floyd 6:20 p.m. -- A group from the White House are beginning to march to Capitol Hill. The group is now heading to Georgetown.

A group from the White House are beginning to march to Capitol Hill. The group is now heading to Georgetown. 5:40 p.m.-- ACLU, Black Lives Matters D.C.are suing President Trump, AG William and Barr, and other federal officials for the use of tear gas to clear the streets outside the White House Monday night.

5:22 p.m. -- Protester passes out in the heat on Capitol lawn. Capitol police provide water and aid.

Protester passes out in the heat on Capitol lawn. Capitol police provide water and aid. 5:15 p.m. -- Around 100 protesters have gathered on the lawn of the Capitol.

Around 100 protesters have gathered on the lawn of the Capitol. 5:00 p.m. -- Protesters sing and kneel in Lafayette Square on the ground for 9 minutes honoring the life of George Floyd.

4:45 p.m . -- Protesters march down Pennsylvania Avenue toward the Capitol. One demonstrator told a WUSA9 reporter he's attempting to social distance while participating.

. -- Protesters march down Pennsylvania Avenue toward the Capitol. One demonstrator told a WUSA9 reporter he's attempting to social distance while participating. 3:33 p.m. -- Hundreds possibly thousands gathered now at the MLK Memorial for a peaceful protest organized by Faces Of The Future.

3:15 p.m. -- Demonstrators are at the MLK Memorial, to participate in a form of protest called a "die-in", lying on the ground in honor of people killed by police.

-- Demonstrators are at the MLK Memorial, to participate in a form of protest called a "die-in", lying on the ground in honor of people killed by police. 2:30 p.m. -- For the seventh day in a row, hundreds of protesters gather near Lafayette Square by the White House. “Whatever it takes to turn this crazy racism around," says one protester near the gates. "We’re here for just that.”

-- For the seventh day in a row, hundreds of protesters gather near Lafayette Square by the White House. 2:17 p.m. -- A large crowd of peaceful protesters make their way down Wisconsin Avenue in Tenleytown, heading toward the National Cathedral

-- A large crowd of peaceful protesters make their way down Wisconsin Avenue in Tenleytown, heading toward the National Cathedral 1:00 p.m. -- In Friendship Heights, a BLM protest starts outside the Friendship Heights Metro station, heading south near the Cathedral.

In Friendship Heights, a BLM protest starts outside the Friendship Heights Metro station, heading south near the Cathedral. 12:35 p.m. -- D.C. will not impose a curfew for Thursday night, Mayor Bowser said.

-- D.C. will not impose a curfew for Thursday night, Mayor Bowser said. 12:25 p.m. -- D.C. Police Chief said they expect Saturday protests to be a large turnout in the District.

-- D.C. Police Chief said they expect Saturday protests to be a large turnout in the District. 12:23 p.m. -- There were no arrests on the sixth night of protest in the city, D.C. Police Chief Newsham said.

-- There were no arrests on the sixth night of protest in the city, D.C. Police Chief Newsham said. 12 p.m. -- Mayor Bowser holds a news conference to share updates on the District's response to protests.

-- Mayor Bowser holds a news conference to share updates on the District's response to protests. 11:21 a.m. -- Gov. Ralph Northam was joined by state leaders to announce the state will take down the Robert E. Lee statue in Richmond. He said they will put it in storage and will later determine what to do with it.

-- Gov. Ralph Northam was joined by state leaders to announce the state will take down the Robert E. Lee statue in Richmond. He said they will put it in storage and will later determine what to do with it. 10 a.m. --Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam announces that he will hold an 11 a.m. news conference. He is expected to address coronavirus developments, protests, and the removal of the Robert Lee statue in Richmond.

--Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam announces that he will hold an 11 a.m. news conference. He is expected to address coronavirus developments, protests, and the removal of the Robert Lee statue in Richmond. 4 a.m. -- Protesters remained at 16th and I Streets in NW DC to protest the death of George Floyd.

Protesters show off their signs during a peaceful demonstration on June 4.



12 a.m. - Protesters still gathering at 16th and I Streets near Lafayette Square. It is one hour past the citywide curfew. Everything is currently peaceful.

Wednesday

11 p.m. -- D.C. is now under a citywide curfew that went into effect at 11 p.m. It will run until 6 a.m. on Thursday.

-- D.C. is now under a citywide curfew that went into effect at 11 p.m. It will run until 6 a.m. on Thursday. 10:45 p.m. -- Handmaid's Tale. Protesters are speaking with National Guard troops. Peace is holding here at the Northeast corner of Lafayette Square

10:40 p.m. -- D.C. Fire says it has responded to calls of explosions Wednesday evening. At this point, they tell WUSA9 that loud noises are from fireworks, which protesters have been using.

-- D.C. Fire says it has responded to calls of explosions Wednesday evening. At this point, they tell WUSA9 that loud noises are from fireworks, which protesters have been using. 10 p.m. -- No arrests were made on Tuesday by police officers, according to D.C. officials. But three people were treated for heat-related illnesses. It included two protesters and one Capitol Police officer. All seem to be OK now, but one protester and the police officer were taken to the hospital for their illnesses.

-- No arrests were made on Tuesday by police officers, according to D.C. officials. But three people were treated for heat-related illnesses. It included two protesters and one Capitol Police officer. All seem to be OK now, but one protester and the police officer were taken to the hospital for their illnesses. 8:10 p.m. -- Protesters are seen lying in the street on Pennsylvania Avenue as part of protests over the death of George Floyd.



7:50 p.m. -- Army soldiers are seen offloading from buses to guard the White House as protests continue

-- Army soldiers are seen offloading from buses to guard the White House as protests continue 7:38 p.m. -- A couple of thousand people moving north on 16th Street NW right now toward Massachusetts Avenue. I think this is the largest march I’ve seen over the last few days of protesting.

7:18 p.m. -- Investigators are meeting with Rahul Dubey, and other residents, who let dozens of protesters Monday into his home at 15th and Swann Streets when police were making arrests during the curfew hours in place by Muriel Bowser.

-- Investigators are meeting with Rahul Dubey, and other residents, who let dozens of protesters Monday into his home at 15th and Swann Streets when police were making arrests during the curfew hours in place by Muriel Bowser. 6:31 p.m. -- Peaceful protest happening at 16 and I streets. Military vehicles are blocking the street between protesters and the White House.

-- Peaceful protest happening at 16 and I streets. Military vehicles are blocking the street between protesters and the White House. 6:26 p.m. -- Unmarked officers guarding the White House: D.C. code requires District personnel policing First Amendment assemblies to be equipped with “enhanced identification” badges. That rule does not apply to federal law enforcement officers.

-- Unmarked officers guarding the White House: D.C. code requires District personnel policing First Amendment assemblies to be equipped with “enhanced identification” badges. That rule does not apply to federal law enforcement officers. 6 p.m. -- Gov. Ralph Northam is reportedly planning to remove the Confederate statue of Gen. Robert E. Lee's statue from Virginia capital city of Richmond. The statue is located in the city's well-known Monument Square.

-- Gov. Ralph Northam is reportedly planning to remove the Confederate statue of Gen. Robert E. Lee's statue from Virginia capital city of Richmond. The statue is located in the city's well-known Monument Square. 5:21 p.m. -- Hundreds of protesters near the White House perimeter leave to merge with other demonstrators marching in D.C.

5 p.m. -- Unmarked law enforcement are seen holding the line near protesters. They will not say which department they belong to.

4:25 p.m.-- Mayor Muriel Bowser makes a surprise appearance at 16th and I to join protesters.

“People have grievances that must be heard," she said.

4:00 p.m. -- Maryland Governor Larry Hogan addresses the state for the first time since the protests have begun.

Maryland Governor Larry Hogan addresses the state for the first time since the protests have begun. 3:55 p.m . -- Protesters begin to move from 16th and I and head southbound 14 St. approaching F St. H street is completely blocked off.

. -- Protesters begin to move from 16th and I and head southbound 14 St. approaching F St. H street is completely blocked off. 3:36 p.m. --- People gather for a solidarity prayer vigil near St. Johns Cathedral on 16th and I St. NW.

Protesters continue to gather near 16th and I street.



3:15 p.m. -- Protesters are moved back from Lafayette Square with others heading westbound on I St NW approaching 18th St NW.

Protesters are moved back from Lafayette Square with others heading westbound on I St NW approaching 18th St NW. 1:31 p.m. -- Around 300 protesters peacefully protest at 16th and I Street downtown, chanting and singing, Police are holding the line but not reacting.

-- Around 300 protesters peacefully protest at 16th and I Street downtown, chanting and singing, Police are holding the line but not reacting. 12:52 p.m. -- Donations for Freedom Fighter protesters are pouring into Red Bear Brewing after a call for more resources. People have donated everything from water to fruit, to tote bags.

-- Donations for Freedom Fighter protesters are pouring into Red Bear Brewing after a call for more resources. People have donated everything from water to fruit, to tote bags. 12:45 p.m . -- A large crowd has gathered at the US Capitol chanting “Justice Now” as the Freedom Plaza peaceful protest continues.

. -- A large crowd has gathered at the US Capitol chanting “Justice Now” as the Freedom Plaza peaceful protest continues. 12:23 p.m. -- Chief Newsham said he has no evidence to back up allegations of protesters on Swann Street. Reports the group was being monitored for violence, kicking in doors on the street when pepper spray was deployed.

12:21 p.m . -- Newsham says they are examining every legal question regarding President Trump's authority to send troops, even the National Guard to D.C.

. -- Newsham says they are examining every legal question regarding President Trump's authority to send troops, even the National Guard to D.C. 12:21 p.m. -- Chief Newsham breaks down the numbers regarding arrests from D.C. Police: Saturday: 19 arrests Sunday: 92 arrests Monday: 288 arrests Tuesday: 19 arrests

-- Chief Newsham breaks down the numbers regarding arrests from D.C. Police:

Interesting breakdown of arrests from @DCPoliceDept:

Sat: 19 arrests

Sun: 92 arrests

Mon: 288 arrests

Tues: 19 arrests @wusa9 — Laura Geller TV (@LauraGellerTV) June 3, 2020

12:18 p.m. -- Mayor Muriel Bowser announces that the city-wide curfew for Wednesday night will start at 11 p.m. and will end at 6 a.m. Thursday morning.

-- Mayor Muriel Bowser announces that the city-wide curfew for Wednesday night will start at 11 p.m. and will end at 6 a.m. Thursday morning. 12:14 p.m. -- "Number of arrestees were able to escape arrest by going inside a home on Swann St.", D.C. Police Chief Pete Newsham said in a news conference.

-- "Number of arrestees were able to escape arrest by going inside a home on Swann St.", D.C. Police Chief Pete Newsham said in a news conference. 12 p.m. -- The military is guarding The National Museum of African American History and Culture.

-- The military is guarding The National Museum of African American History and Culture. 11:57 a.m. -- DC Council's Committee on Judiciary and Public Safety is investigating police actions along the street where dozens of protesters took refuge inside a stranger's home to avoid arrests.

-- DC Council's Committee on Judiciary and Public Safety is investigating police actions along the street where dozens of protesters took refuge inside a stranger's home to avoid arrests. 10:30 a.m. -- The Secretary of the Defense said he does not support using active-duty military forces to quell protests. He believes they should only be used in the direst situations.

-- The Secretary of the Defense said he does not support using active-duty military forces to quell protests. He believes they should only be used in the direst situations. 9:54 a.m. -- Mayor Muriel Bowser announces she will hold a news conference Wednesday morning at 11:30 a.m.

-- Mayor Muriel Bowser announces she will hold a news conference Wednesday morning at 11:30 a.m. 8:24 a.m. -- Freedom Fighters DC announced they will hold a peaceful protest that will start at Freedom Plaza and will end at the U.S. Capitol.

-- Freedom Fighters DC announced they will hold a peaceful protest that will start at Freedom Plaza and will end at the U.S. Capitol. 6:16 a.m. -- Special Operations Response Team moves the media back, one block north of the White House, to 16th and I Street.

No protesters here yet but Special Operations Response Team ask the media to move back to 16th and I Street, one block north of the White House. @wusa9 #getupdc #GeorgeFloyd pic.twitter.com/I3wjTOlFDy — Nicole DiAntonio (@NicoleDiAntonio) June 3, 2020

5:20 a.m. -- Law enforcement line up at the intersection of H Street and 16th street, about 40 minutes before curfew. No protesters were seen in the area.

-- Law enforcement line up at the intersection of H Street and 16th street, about 40 minutes before curfew. No protesters were seen in the area. 4:58 a.m. -- Protesters tell WUSA9's Nicole DiAntonio that some protesters broke part of the fence in front of Lafayette Park, near the White House. They told her it happened around 1 a.m.

12:50 a.m. -- Reports of police shooting pepper spray into crowd at Lafayette Park

Reports of police shooting pepper spray into crowd at Lafayette Park 12:30 a.m. -- Most protesters appear to have cleared out of the major gathering spaces

Tuesday

11:30 p.m. -- Windows and doors on businesses all across the city have been boarded up.

Crew spent all evening boarding up new restaurant Baan Siam after it was vandalized this past weekend.



Seeing similar sites across the DMV @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/4Aa2CH808m — Nicole DiAntonio (@NicoleDiAntonio) June 3, 2020

11:15 p.m. -- Military vehicles are present near the White House but are not approaching protesters

11:15PM White House Latest — Spotlights on the WH are off. Military are down the street in tactical vehicles, but are NOT approaching these protesters.#GeorgeFloydProtests @WUSA9 pic.twitter.com/DXXQBNb13X — Mike Valerio (@MikevWUSA) June 3, 2020

10:05 p.m. -- Three hours after the DC curfew on 16th and H, there are still protesters outside. Some express concern police will block them in, similar to 15th and Swann yesterday, but no evidence of that so far.

16th and H, outside the White House, three hours after curfew. We’ve been hearing some people expressing concern police will block them in like with 15th and Swann. But, we haven’t seen any evidence of that happening so far. (⁦@wusa9⁩) pic.twitter.com/E8xUzlZbLe — John Henry (@JohnHenryWUSA) June 3, 2020

9:10 p.m. -- Long lines continue at polling sites around the District, which closed at 8 p.m. One at Girard Street still has lines with attorneys who are helping others worried about curfew.

At Girard St polling place. Line still wraps around the corner and down the street for blocks.



These two lawyers voted and then are posted at the front, ready to walk people home who are worried about curfew issues. @wusa9 #vote #ElectionDay pic.twitter.com/79sWHv4q1z — Jess Arnold (@JessArnoldTV) June 3, 2020

8:51 p.m. -- Tensions between protesters and police increase at the Scottish Rite Cathedral. Protestors link arms as officials surround the Cathedral on three sides, with other officers patrolling on bikes.

A group of protesters stand their ground as police say it's time to go home at the Scottish Rite Cathedral.



8:32 p.m. -- A group of about a hundred or so protesters that started at Lafayette Park make their way toward the Free Mason building downtown.

A group of about a hundred or so Protesters that started at Lafayette Park say they are walking to Free Mason building. @wusa9 #PoliceBrutality #DCProtests pic.twitter.com/kZdZOkuj3w — Ariane Datil (@arianedatil) June 3, 2020

8:01 p.m. -- Crowds begin to move away from Lafayette Park. Polls in both Maryland and DC are now closed with many still in line. Curfew is extended for those already at polling sites.

Line wrapped around polling place @HillcrestWard7. I’ve been in line for one hour and not even halfway there. @vote4dc failed to process all mail-in ballots in time, incl mine. Rep would not email my ballot telling me only option was to go to another polling place. @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/0goUaLG4wn — Delia Gonçalves (@deliangoncalves) June 3, 2020

7:46 p.m. -- Mike Pence shares the support of US Park Police who have continued to draw closer towards the crowds near Lafayette.

Thank you to all the Law Enforcement heroes working to protect our Nation’s Capital and keep America Safe. We support peaceful protests but will not allow the riots, looting or destruction of private property. pic.twitter.com/M6761YicFf — Mike Pence (@Mike_Pence) June 2, 2020

7:32 pm -- A number of US Park Police have mobilized closer to the fence line near Lafayette, drawing heightened tensions with the crowd. "I understand the curfew is in place and I am not for breaking the law," one NoVA resident tells reporter Eric Flack."But I am going to stay here and continue my right to protest which are my constitutional rights." She says the protests have been peaceful, adding that supplies and water bottles have been shared by many.

-- A number of US Park Police have mobilized closer to the fence line near Lafayette, drawing heightened tensions with the crowd. 7:12 p.m.: A truck full of milk, water, goggles, masks, and snacks drives up to Lafayette Square. Organizers say the donations were a joint effort from EMTs, nurses, and medics. They want people to be prepared.

A truck full of milk, water, googles, masks and snacks just drove up H street toward Lafayette park. Organizers told me the donations were a joint effort from emts , nurses and medics. They want people to be prepared. @wusa9 #protests2020 #DC #BlackOutTuesday pic.twitter.com/YdQD9yMIwL — Ariane Datil (@arianedatil) June 2, 2020

7:00 p.m. -- D.C.'s curfew is now in effect. Thousands of protesters continue to gather near Lafayette Square with clapping and cheering heard for blocks. Many are gathered outside of St. John's Church.

D.C.'s curfew is now in effect. Thousands of protesters continue to gather near Lafayette Square with clapping and cheering heard for blocks. Many are gathered outside of St. John's Church. 6:40 p.m -- Senator Elizabeth Warren makes a surprise appearance with protesters on 16th Street. "Everyone should be out here and making their voice heard," she says.



BREAKING: @ewarren walks though crowd of demonstrators outside the White House, joining protestors calls for #JusticeForGeorgeFloyd. Senator Warren told me “everyone” should be out here making their voices heard to stand against police brutality. My interview coming on @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/hCcIm7Td5u — Eric Flack (@EricFlackTV) June 2, 2020

6:31 p.m. -- With less than a half an hour until D.C.'s curfew begins, crowd sizes on 16th Street and near the Capitol only continue to grow. Protesters from the Capitol begin to head back toward the White House.

With less than a half an hour until D.C.'s curfew begins, crowd sizes on 16th Street and near the Capitol only continue to grow. Protesters from the Capitol begin to head back toward the White House. 5:54 p.m. -- Protesters fill the area of 16th Street between H and I Streets with crowd sizes intensifying.

5:42 p.m. -- Over a thousand people begin to march towards the Capitol building, with groups converging from other protests near Lafayette Square.

The #GeorgeFloyd protest has transformed into a march on the Capitol Building. Thousands of people here. It’s stunning. (@wusa9) pic.twitter.com/EsSjx8a5Zr — John Henry (@JohnHenryWUSA) June 2, 2020

5:30 p.m. -- Cheers break out near the fence line of the White House as at least one officer kneels in solidarity. Protestors begin chanting for other officers to do the same.

Crowd CHEERS at Lafayette Square when at least one officer took a knee. Protesters are trying to get more law enforcement behind the fence to do the same #GeorgeFloydProtests @WUSA9 pic.twitter.com/koM4wWx1TF — Mike Valerio (@MikevWUSA) June 2, 2020

5:23 p.m. -- Protestors begin moving from Lafayette Park area towards the Capitol building.

Thousands of people leaving the area around the White House right now. We’re hearing their going to the Capitol Building. (⁦@wusa9⁩) pic.twitter.com/4Kkyl8xbsM — John Henry (@JohnHenryWUSA) June 2, 2020

5:21 p.m. -- National Guard presence picks up near Chinatown with more armed vehicles parked.

More National Guard vehicles arrive near Chinatown downtown as protests continue.



5:15 p.m. - A large protest is lining the streets of the Leisure World neighborhood in Silver Spring, Maryland.

A large protest is lining the streets of the Leisure World neighborhood in Silver Spring, Maryland. 4:43 p.m. -- Large crowds gather at the fence line of Vermont and H street downtown, with more and more joining in. Loud chants can of 'We want peace' are ringing through the streets.

-- Large crowds gather at the fence line of Vermont and H street downtown, with more and more joining in. Loud chants can of 'We want peace' are ringing through the streets. 3:30 p.m . -- Virginia Governor Ralph Northam makes his first public appearance since the protests started, highlighting the commonwealth's efforts on reform. He asks for a statewide day of prayer and says he will be hosting virtual town halls on criminal justice reform.

. -- Virginia Governor Ralph Northam makes his first public appearance since the protests started, highlighting the commonwealth's efforts on reform. He asks for a statewide day of prayer and says he will be hosting virtual town halls on criminal justice reform. 3:01 p.m. -- Virginia Sen. Tim Kaine, a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, says he's working on legislation to prevent the use of military force against American citizens exercising their First Amendment rights. "The president is trying to turn the American military against American citizens who are peacefully protesting on domestic soil, which they have every right to do. I'm not going to stand for it," Kaine said.

-- Virginia Sen. Tim Kaine, a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, says he's working on legislation to prevent the use of military force against American citizens exercising their First Amendment rights. "The president is trying to turn the American military against American citizens who are peacefully protesting on domestic soil, which they have every right to do. I'm not going to stand for it," Kaine said. 2:41 p.m. -- Protest in Lafayette Square grows. Hundreds of people are there for a peaceful protest.

-- Protest in Lafayette Square grows. Hundreds of people are there for a peaceful protest. 2:38 p.m. -- Attorney General William Barr releases a statement on protests in D.C. saying, "There will be even greater law enforcement resources and support in the region tonight."

-- Attorney General William Barr releases a statement on protests in D.C. saying, "There will be even greater law enforcement resources and support in the region tonight." 2:18 p.m. -- National Guard staging in the area of Lafayette Park. About 20+ humvees have moved into the area.

-- National Guard staging in the area of Lafayette Park. About 20+ humvees have moved into the area. 1:17 p.m. -- Hundreds of protesters gathered peacefully near the White House, with signs supporting justice for George Floyd.

-- Hundreds of protesters gathered peacefully near the White House, with signs supporting justice for George Floyd. 1:09 p.m. -- Black Lives Matter protest in Bethesda, outside Bethesda Library on Arlington Road, where a diverse group of supporters is wearing all black.

-- Black Lives Matter protest in Bethesda, outside Bethesda Library on Arlington Road, where a diverse group of supporters is wearing all black. 12:00 p.m. -- Secret Service Tweets: To ensure public safety, road closures are in place from 15th to 17th streets between Constitution Avenue, and H Street between 15th to 17th streets. Lafayette Park remains closed.

-- Secret Service Tweets: To ensure public safety, road closures are in place from 15th to 17th streets between Constitution Avenue, and H Street between 15th to 17th streets. Lafayette Park remains closed. 11:20 a.m. -- President Donald Trump visits the St. John Paul II National Shrine where protesters greet him.

-- President Donald Trump visits the St. John Paul II National Shrine where protesters greet him. 11:10 a.m. -- D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser and MPD Chief Peter Newsham say more than 300 arrests were made during Monday's protests.

-- D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser and MPD Chief Peter Newsham say more than 300 arrests were made during Monday's protests. 10:01 a.m. -- Faith leaders gathered at St. John Episcopal Church address D.C. protests and Trump's visit there, saying, "Hands that hold the Bible will never measure hearts that hold the Bible."

-- Faith leaders gathered at St. John Episcopal Church address D.C. protests and Trump's visit there, saying, "Hands that hold the Bible will never measure hearts that hold the Bible." 7:58 a.m. -- Secret Service announces road closures around the White House.

-- Secret Service announces road closures around the White House. 6:29 a.m. -- The Logan Circle resident who gave refuge to protesters says to them as they leave, "Make sure you take care of that mental health, strength, so we can continue to go out there to rise peacefully with intelligence and make a solid argument. I love you guys."

-- The Logan Circle resident who gave refuge to protesters says to them as they leave, "Make sure you take care of that mental health, strength, so we can continue to go out there to rise peacefully with intelligence and make a solid argument. I love you guys." 6:23 a.m. -- Popular D.C. Chef Jose Andres shows up at Lafayette Park to survey the aftermath of the president’s visit to the historic St. John's Church.

-- Popular D.C. Chef Jose Andres shows up at Lafayette Park to survey the aftermath of the president’s visit to the historic St. John's Church. 6:10 a.m. -- Dozens of protesters leave Logan Circle homes after residents provided them refuge to avoid police arrest Monday night.

-- Dozens of protesters leave Logan Circle homes after residents provided them refuge to avoid police arrest Monday night. 6:00 a.m. -- D.C. curfew lifted.

-- D.C. curfew lifted. 5:02 a.m . -- Federal police are blocking buses from running on 16th street in Lafayette Park. It is unknown who has jurisdiction at this time.

. -- Federal police are blocking buses from running on 16th street in Lafayette Park. It is unknown who has jurisdiction at this time. 4:42 a.m. -- Protesters are still inside stuck inside a home in Logan Circle until the curfew is lifted in the District at 6 a.m.

-- Protesters are still inside stuck inside a home in Logan Circle until the curfew is lifted in the District at 6 a.m. 3:49 a.m. -- WUSA9's Megan Rivers said that she spoke to a person in seeking refuge in another home in DC who has been in contact with protesters inside the Logan Circle home. She said the person has suggested they not leave until 8 a.m.

-- WUSA9's Megan Rivers said that she spoke to a person in seeking refuge in another home in DC who has been in contact with protesters inside the Logan Circle home. She said the person has suggested they not leave until 8 a.m. 2:00 a.m. -- Helicopters can be heard in Downtown D.C., as streets across the District become cleared by police and protesters flee from the area.

-- Helicopters can be heard in Downtown D.C., as streets across the District become cleared by police and protesters flee from the area. 12:30 a.m. -- District residents near Logan Circle help protesters stuck in the streets during D.C. curfew by opening up their homes. In one home on Swann Street, 40 protesters can be seen. D.C. Police are still in the area making arrests.

The fourth day of protests was marked by a show of force around Lafayette Square, a flashpoint in the "Justice for George Floyd" protests in D.C. Multiple flashbangs, tear gas canisters and pepper spray were deployed by police and the National Guard to clear protesters from the park.

President Donald Trump then left the White House grounds, crossing through the empty Lafayette Park for a photo opp outside St. John's Church just after D.C.'s curfew started. The church's nursery and basement were set on fire by protesters late Sunday evening.

Peaceful protests were seen in many places across the DMV on Monday during the day, including in Prince George's County, Montgomery County and the District, near the White House

Monday

11:59 p.m. -- People tell WUSA9's Matt Gregory that protestors were funneled by police into Swann Street off 15th Street. Residents let them into their houses and police are waiting for them to come out. Then arresting.

-- People tell WUSA9's Matt Gregory that protestors were funneled by police into Swann Street off 15th Street. Residents let them into their houses and police are waiting for them to come out. Then arresting. 11:50 p.m. -- FBI, Metropolitan Police and National Guard are in DC’s Chinatown after protests and looting.

-- FBI, Metropolitan Police and National Guard are in DC’s Chinatown after protests and looting. 11:25 p.m. -- Protesters watch others demonstrating with the get arrested at 15th and Swann Streets, with a line of officer guarding police vans.

-- Protesters watch others demonstrating with the get arrested at 15th and Swann Streets, with a line of officer guarding police vans. 11 p.m. -- Dozens of protesters arrested at 15th and Swann Streets after being surrounded by law enforcement.

-- Dozens of protesters arrested at 15th and Swann Streets after being surrounded by law enforcement. 10:30 p.m. -- Several military helicopters circling around Mount Vernon Square near Carnegie Library.

-- Several military helicopters circling around Mount Vernon Square near Carnegie Library. 10:15 p.m. -- Damage is also being caused to the streets of D.C., in the U Street area of downtown. Vandalism and a large police presence have been seen.

-- Damage is also being caused to the streets of D.C., in the U Street area of downtown. Vandalism and a large police presence have been seen. 10:03 p.m. -- A police car was captured in a picture by WUSA9's Tom Dempsey, showing it burnt and ruined amid protests in the evening. The picture was taken near 14th and Clifton in Downtown DC.

-- A police car was captured in a picture by WUSA9's Tom Dempsey, showing it burnt and ruined amid protests in the evening. The picture was taken near 14th and Clifton in Downtown DC. 9:10 p.m. -- Arlington County Police Department ordered to leave DC after helping U.S. Park Police. The order was given after an agreement between Arlington officials and federal officers was broken, according to board member Libby Garvey.

-- Arlington County Police Department ordered to leave DC after helping U.S. Park Police. The order was given after an agreement between Arlington officials and federal officers was broken, according to board member Libby Garvey. 8:58 p.m. -- Some clergy with St. John's Church express frustration that President Trump used the church to take photos and speak to the media after protesters were forced from the area with flash bang grenades and tear gas minutes before he visited.

-- Some clergy with St. John's Church express frustration that President Trump used the church to take photos and speak to the media after protesters were forced from the area with flash bang grenades and tear gas minutes before he visited. 8:15 p.m. -- Law enforcement in D.C. are making arrests as some protesters in the District continue to demonstrate amid the curfew that went into effect at 7 p.m. on Monday.

8:08 p.m. -- Protesters three blocks from the White House are told by law enforcement in the area that they will be arrested if they do not disperse

-- Protesters three blocks from the White House are told by law enforcement in the area that they will be arrested if they do not disperse 7:15 p.m. -- President Trump spoke in front of St. John's Church, which is located outside of Lafayette Park. The church's nursery and basement were set on fire by protesters late Sunday evening.

-- President Trump spoke in front of St. John's Church, which is located outside of Lafayette Park. The church's nursery and basement were set on fire by protesters late Sunday evening. 7 p.m. -- D.C. curfew amid the "Justice for George Floyd" protests has gone into effect until 6 a.m. on Tuesday.

-- D.C. curfew amid the "Justice for George Floyd" protests has gone into effect until 6 a.m. on Tuesday. 6:55 p.m. -- Flash bags and rubber bullets are deployed by law enforcement around the White House and Lafayette Park minutes before the 7 p.m. curfew that was put in place by D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser.

-- Flash bags and rubber bullets are deployed by law enforcement around the White House and Lafayette Park minutes before the 7 p.m. curfew that was put in place by D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser. 6:45 p.m. -- Air and ground troops from the District of Columbia National Guard are being deployed around D.C., according to a release from military officials, and President Trump on Monday spoke about using the Gaurd nation-wide to stop violent protests.

-- Air and ground troops from the District of Columbia National Guard are being deployed around D.C., according to a release from military officials, and President Trump on Monday spoke about using the Gaurd nation-wide to stop violent protests. 4:44 p.m. -- U.S. Park Police confirmed that over the past three days of protesting in the District, a total of 51 of its officers have been injured during protests. Most were treated on scene, during the gatherings. But, 11 had to be treated at the hospital and were released. Three officers were admitted to hospitals, with one requiring surgery. All are back home except the officer who underwent surgery.

-- U.S. Park Police confirmed that over the past three days of protesting in the District, a total of 51 of its officers have been injured during protests. Most were treated on scene, during the gatherings. But, 11 had to be treated at the hospital and were released. Three officers were admitted to hospitals, with one requiring surgery. All are back home except the officer who underwent surgery. 3:45 p.m. -- Demonstrators outside the Trump Hotel take a knee before marching down Pennsylvania Avenue

-- Demonstrators outside the Trump Hotel take a knee before marching down Pennsylvania Avenue 2:15 p.m. -- Protesters met outside Rio shopping center and are marching through the streets of Gaithersburg

-- Protesters met outside Rio shopping center and are marching through the streets of Gaithersburg 2 p.m. -- Crowds have gathered in Lafayette Square chanting "Black Lives Matter" and demonstrators laid on the ground for nine minutes in memory of George Floyd

-- Crowds have gathered in Lafayette Square chanting "Black Lives Matter" and demonstrators laid on the ground for nine minutes in memory of George Floyd 1:40 p.m. -- Metro has announced that all Metrorail and Metrobus service will end earlier than normal today, Monday, June 1 due to the city curfew. The rail system will close one hour early, at 8 p.m., and Metrobus service will end two hours early, at 9 p.m.

-- Metro has announced that all Metrorail and Metrobus service will end earlier than normal today, Monday, June 1 due to the city curfew. The rail system will close one hour early, at 8 p.m., and Metrobus service will end two hours early, at 9 p.m. 11:45 a.m. -- Chief Newsham said violent protesters’ actions forced the extension of the curfew. “This will disrupt your lives. This is a decision that was forced upon us by the behavior of the people who are intent on coming to our city and destroying property and hurting people,” he said.

-- Chief Newsham said violent protesters’ actions forced the extension of the curfew. “This will disrupt your lives. This is a decision that was forced upon us by the behavior of the people who are intent on coming to our city and destroying property and hurting people,” he said. 11:45 a.m. -- D.C. Police Department Chief of Police Peter Newsham addressed the video of the officers kneeling in solidarity with protesters. He said, "Our officers are impacted by Floyd's death....but that said, we have a job to do. Destroying our city is not a respectful way to honor a man who lost his life in this country."

-- D.C. Police Department Chief of Police Peter Newsham addressed the video of the officers kneeling in solidarity with protesters. He said, "Our officers are impacted by Floyd's death....but that said, we have a job to do. Destroying our city is not a respectful way to honor a man who lost his life in this country." 11 a.m. -- D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser has issued a city-wide curfew for the District starting at 7 p.m. Monday.

-- D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser has issued a city-wide curfew for the District starting at 7 p.m. Monday. 9:15 a.m. -- D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser announced she will be holding a news conference this morning

-- D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser announced she will be holding a news conference this morning 1:57 a.m. -- St. John's Church rector says fire there was in the nursery.

-- St. John's Church rector says fire there was in the nursery. 1:03 a.m. -- Looters broke into at least a dozen Georgetown stores along M Street. Police now have much of M Street blocked off.

-- Looters broke into at least a dozen Georgetown stores along M Street. Police now have much of M Street blocked off. 12:46 a.m. -- Few lone protesters and several officers remain at Lafayette Square Park.

-- Few lone protesters and several officers remain at Lafayette Square Park. 12:39 a.m. -- National Guard combs D.C. streets enforcing the curfew.

-- National Guard combs D.C. streets enforcing the curfew. 12:31 a.m. -- At Monroe Park Pennsylvania Avenue and I Street

-- At Monroe Park Pennsylvania Avenue and I Street 12:28 a.m. -- Fire trucks head to K and 15 streets. Several businesses there are damaged.

-- Fire trucks head to K and 15 streets. Several businesses there are damaged. 12:19 a.m. -- Almost every trash can at Vermont & K streets is on fire. Looters leave a lot of broken glass and trash on the ground.

-- Almost every trash can at Vermont & K streets is on fire. Looters leave a lot of broken glass and trash on the ground. 12:18 a.m. -- Lot of police racing west on K & I streets towards Georgetown.

-- Lot of police racing west on K & I streets towards Georgetown. 12:17 a.m. -- Witnesses describe looting in some areas of D.C.

-- Witnesses describe looting in some areas of D.C. 12:01 a.m . -- D.C. police advance on I Street telling people to move back.

. -- D.C. police advance on I Street telling people to move back. 12:01 a.m. -- An unlawful assembly has been called for the group of protesters that are in the area of Liberia Avenue in Manassas, Va. The public asked to avoid the area while officers work to disperse the crowd.

Sunday Night

11:44 p.m. -- Looters are trying to break into Loeb's NY Deli on 17th St.

-- Looters are trying to break into Loeb's NY Deli on 17th St. 11:36 p.m. -- Flash-bangs continue at Connecticut and I streets and tear gas has been deployed where protesters remain.

-- Flash-bangs continue at Connecticut and I streets and tear gas has been deployed where protesters remain. 11:22 p.m. -- The White House is dark as MPD increases the radius around the area. Many protesters have dispersed and the area is starting to get calmer.

-- The White House is dark as MPD increases the radius around the area. Many protesters have dispersed and the area is starting to get calmer. 11:10 p.m. -- D.C. fire officials report a fire in the basement of St. John's Church at 1525 H St NW.

-- D.C. fire officials report a fire in the basement of St. John's Church at 1525 H St NW. 11:08 p.m. -- National Guard advances down Connecticut Avenue after taking over H Street. Tear gas is being deployed.

-- National Guard advances down Connecticut Avenue after taking over H Street. Tear gas is being deployed. 11:05 p.m. -- Stand off between police and protesters continues. Flash-bangs are being launched by police and agitators are launching fireworks as police advance block by block.

-- Stand off between police and protesters continues. Flash-bangs are being launched by police and agitators are launching fireworks as police advance block by block. 11:00 p.m. -- Police can arrest anyone defying the curfew now. Protesters remain in the streets.

10:57 p.m. -- Authorities continue to advance towards protesters near St. John's Church, where an adjacent building is on fire.

-- Authorities continue to advance towards protesters near St. John's Church, where an adjacent building is on fire. 10:50 p.m. -- The front windows of the AFL-CIO building were smashed and the lobby was set on fire.

-- The front windows of the AFL-CIO building were smashed and the lobby was set on fire. 10:42 p.m. -- Police advance toward protesters at Lafayette Square park.

-- Police advance toward protesters at Lafayette Square park. 10:36 p.m. -- At Vermont and I streets, near the White House, WUSA9's Tom Dempsey describes a very large crowd of protesters and group of police.

-- At Vermont and I streets, near the White House, WUSA9's Tom Dempsey describes a very large crowd of protesters and group of police. 10:31 p.m. -- At Vermont and H streets, water bottles are being thrown at police officers.

-- At Vermont and H streets, water bottles are being thrown at police officers. 10:28 p.m. -- A building is on fire, flash-bangs are going off and a bonfire quickly grows at H and 16th streets near Lafayette Square.

-- A building is on fire, flash-bangs are going off and a bonfire quickly grows at H and 16th streets near Lafayette Square. 10:19 p.m. -- Protesters burned the American flag at H Street near White House.

-- Protesters burned the American flag at H Street near White House. 10:08 p.m. -- Small fire grows quickly near Lafayette Square as protesters chant "Hands up. Don't shoot."

9:48 p.m. -- Friendship Heights: Large group of people, most them seem to be young. WUSA9's Megan Rivers reports hearing "some very loud sounds and then saw the group run and scream."



-- Friendship Heights: Large group of people, most them seem to be young. WUSA9's Megan Rivers reports hearing "some very loud sounds and then saw the group run and scream." 9:22 p.m. -- "When it comes to race, I think everybody should be colorblind," another protester at Lafayette Square park said.

-- "When it comes to race, I think everybody should be colorblind," another protester at Lafayette Square park said. 9:20 p.m. -- "As a black man, I feel like I can't be heard." A Lafayette Square park man says demonstrators asked police to take a knee in support, but they didn't." He said he wants to see "A United States, not just states."

-- "As a black man, I feel like I can't be heard." A Lafayette Square park man says demonstrators asked police to take a knee in support, but they didn't." He said he wants to see "A United States, not just states." 9:09 p.m. -- Demonstrators chant "Hands up. Don't shoot," near the White House.

-- Demonstrators chant "Hands up. Don't shoot," near the White House. 8:54 p.m. -- Someone plays a saxaphone during a peaceful protest downtown.

-- Someone plays a saxaphone during a peaceful protest downtown. 8:32 p.m. -- WUSA9's Sharla McBride reports that police are lined against the perimeter of Lafayette Square park, but expects the National Guard to advance as crowds grow and curfew nears.

-- WUSA9's Sharla McBride reports that police are lined against the perimeter of Lafayette Square park, but expects the National Guard to advance as crowds grow and curfew nears. 8:23 p.m. -- WUSA9's Darren Haynes talks about his support for the protests, saying he was a victim of police brutality in 2014 and how it changed him. He says people can make a change by getting to the polls.

7:53 p.m. -- Protesters chant "(Expletive) the curfew" after getting alerts warning them of the curfew.

-- Protesters chant "(Expletive) the curfew" after getting alerts warning them of the curfew. 7:52 p.m. -- Several officers take a knee in solidarity with protesters, one officer told WUSA9's Darren Haynes he took a knee because he "respects what we are doing."

-- Several officers take a knee in solidarity with protesters, one officer told WUSA9's Darren Haynes he took a knee because he "respects what we are doing." 7:50 p.m. -- Protesters are heading back to the White House.

-- Protesters are heading back to the White House. 7:42 p.m. -- National Guard joins other authorities in front of the White House.

-- National Guard joins other authorities in front of the White House. 7:42 p.m. -- Police use flash-bangs at H and 14th streets to push crowds back.

-- Police use flash-bangs at H and 14th streets to push crowds back. 7:39 p.m. -- While most of the protesters at H and 14th streets are peaceful some are throwing things at police who are pushing back with flash-bangs.

-- While most of the protesters at H and 14th streets are peaceful some are throwing things at police who are pushing back with flash-bangs. 7:19 -- D.C. Mayor Bowser issues citywide curfew for 11 p.m. to 6 a.m.

-- D.C. Mayor Bowser issues citywide curfew for 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. 7:03 p.m. -- Prayer vigil for George Floyd at Lincoln Memorial.

-- Prayer vigil for George Floyd at Lincoln Memorial. 6:40 p.m. -- Protesters at Lafayette Square park retreat after being sprayed with tear gas by police.

-- Protesters at Lafayette Square park retreat after being sprayed with tear gas by police. 6:34 p.m. -- Demonstrators at Lincoln Memorial started at the MLK Memorial during a peaceful march. People there are asking for common-sense police reform, and are voicing their frustrations. One protester asking for people to do something positive and "create."

-- Demonstrators at Lincoln Memorial started at the MLK Memorial during a peaceful march. People there are asking for common-sense police reform, and are voicing their frustrations. One protester asking for people to do something positive and "create." 6:19 p.m. -- "I think a lot of people's breaking point was (the death of) George Floyd," one protester.

-- "I think a lot of people's breaking point was (the death of) George Floyd," one protester. 6:08 p.m. -- Protesters at Lafayette Square park chant "We want change," "Take a knee," and "Hands up. Don't shoot."

Sunday Afternoon

5:45 p.m. : -- Crews board up windows at the historic Hay Adams Hotel at 16th Street NW, as demonstrations continue across the street in Lafayette Park.



: -- Crews board up windows at the historic Hay Adams Hotel at 16th Street NW, as demonstrations continue across the street in Lafayette Park. 5:40 p.m. -- Pepper spray prompts a short stampede in Lafayette Park. People moved back in once the stampede calmed down.

-- Pepper spray prompts a short stampede in Lafayette Park. People moved back in once the stampede calmed down. 4:33 p.m. -- Virginia declares a State of Emergency until June 3 due to civil unrest. A curfew is in place for Richmond.

-- Virginia declares a State of Emergency until June 3 due to civil unrest. A curfew is in place for Richmond. 4:30 p.m. -- UMD professor Dr. Rayshawn Ray referenced a racially-charged incident in Central Park in NYC involving Amy Cooper, her dog and Christian Cooper, who is African-American -- "People are likely to believe a white woman over a black man." Ray explained this is why people are protesting.

UMD professor Dr. Rayshawn Ray referenced a racially-charged incident in Central Park in NYC involving Amy Cooper, her dog and Christian Cooper, who is African-American -- "People are likely to believe a white woman over a black man." Ray explained this is why people are protesting. 3:30 p.m. -- Infectious disease specialist and WUSA9 contributor Dr. Linda Nabha said that the use of pepper spray on protesters could be one of many factors potentially causing an increase in COVID-19 cases in the next few weeks.

-- Infectious disease specialist and WUSA9 contributor Dr. Linda Nabha said that the use of pepper spray on protesters could be one of many factors potentially causing an increase in COVID-19 cases in the next few weeks. 2:00 p.m. -- College students organized a peaceful march that starts at Howard University and march down Georgia Avenue to the White House.

College students organized a peaceful march that starts at Howard University and march down Georgia Avenue to the White House. 12:30 p.m. -- Mayor Bowser and D.C. Police Chief Newsham share that 17 people were arrested amid protests in the District and that 11 police officers were injured during unrest over the killing of George Floyd.

-- Mayor Bowser and D.C. Police Chief Newsham share that 17 people were arrested amid protests in the District and that 11 police officers were injured during unrest over the killing of George Floyd. 8:52 a.m. -- Clean up crews are seen cleaning up the streets of City Center in Northwest, Georgetown, and near the White House.

-- Clean up crews are seen cleaning up the streets of City Center in Northwest, Georgetown, and near the White House. 8 a.m. -- The morning after the protests, the aftermath was seen across City Center as stores were broken into, mannequins tossed over, and items taken.

Early Sunday Morning

3:04 a.m. -- Unrest continues throughout much of the District, with a smaller protest in support of Floyd raging in Prince William County, Virginia along Sudley Road.

-- Unrest continues throughout much of the District, with a smaller protest in support of Floyd raging in Prince William County, Virginia along Sudley Road. 2:34 a.m. -- As more stores are hit with property damage along Connecticut Avenue, police presence grows even larger. A liquor store is looted off of L Street in Northwest, with crowds of people running from street.

-- As more stores are hit with property damage along Connecticut Avenue, police presence grows even larger. A liquor store is looted off of L Street in Northwest, with crowds of people running from street. 2:01 a.m. -- Hugo Boss is looted in CityCenter, with glass shattered along street. More police presence is brought to the area and at least two arrests have been made.

-- Hugo Boss is looted in CityCenter, with glass shattered along street. More police presence is brought to the area and at least two arrests have been made. 1:55 a.m. -- Windows smashed at Metropolitan Optical store, along H Street in Georgetown. Several other storefronts have been vandalized.

-- Windows smashed at Metropolitan Optical store, along H Street in Georgetown. Several other storefronts have been vandalized. 1:52 a.m. -- Police rush to remove someone breaking into CVS in CityCenter.

-- Police rush to remove someone breaking into CVS in CityCenter. 1:42 a.m. -- Looting begins in CityCenter.

-- Looting begins in CityCenter. 1:26 a.m. -- Protesters begin moving toward CityCenter.

-- Protesters begin moving toward CityCenter. 1:21 a.m. -- Protesters destroy businesses along M Street in Georgetown.

-- Protesters destroy businesses along M Street in Georgetown. 1:17 a.m. -- Doors to Michael Kors store in Georgetown destroyed, with demonstrators continuing to throw rocks and using force to break in.

-- Doors to Michael Kors store in Georgetown destroyed, with demonstrators continuing to throw rocks and using force to break in. 1:09 a.m . -- Protesters damaging Georgetown businesses, breaking windows

. -- Protesters damaging Georgetown businesses, breaking windows 12:42 a.m. -- Multiple stores in Georgetown see exterior damage after groups of people attempt to break in with windows smashed.

-- Multiple stores in Georgetown see exterior damage after groups of people attempt to break in with windows smashed. 12:27 a.m. -- After being hit with tear gas, Matt Gregory and his crew says they are doing better after protesters put milk in his eyes.

-- After being hit with tear gas, Matt Gregory and his crew says they are doing better after protesters put milk in his eyes. 12:23 a.m. -- As they move the protestors down H street, police fired a combination of tear gas and flashbangs. WUSA's Matt Gregory and his crew took a little bit of the gas. He said protesters stopped to help them breathe and clear their eyes out.

-- As they move the protestors down H street, police fired a combination of tear gas and flashbangs. WUSA's Matt Gregory and his crew took a little bit of the gas. He said protesters stopped to help them breathe and clear their eyes out. 12:05 a.m. -- A fire breaks in the alleyway behind the Hay Adams Hotel with smoke and flames seen for blocks. DC Fire reports no injuries and extinguishes the flames.

-- A fire breaks in the alleyway behind the Hay Adams Hotel with smoke and flames seen for blocks. DC Fire reports no injuries and extinguishes the flames. 12:00 a.m. -- WUSA9 Reporter Matt Gregory and Photographer James Hash were tear-gassed on Live TV while reporting at the scene of the protest.

DC Makes 17 Arrests

In the news conference on Sunday, Bowser said that 17 arrests were made, one of D.C. Police's officers suffered a broken leg and no curfew will be enforced on the District.

The officer who broke his leg went into surgery for a compound fracture, after a brick was thrown at him, according to D.C. Police Chief Newsham. He added that in all, 11 D.C. Police officers were injured in the clash with protesters.

Bowser says she hasn't called for a curfew in the District because she believes the people that are rioting would likely not follow the curfew anyway

Members of D.C. National Guard has been activated to help the U.S. Park Police with crowd control as hundreds of protesters, some of whom are unruly, gather at near the White House Saturday night.

Flash-bangs and tear gas were deployed as protesters and police clashed in Lafayette Square park near White House. Protesters then headed to Georgetown where several businesses were damaged after windows were smashed out.

Several "Justice for George Floyd" protests continued through the District Saturday, sparked in the aftermath of Floyd's killing by a Minneapolis police officer.

When asked if she is concerned about a spike in COVID-19 cases in the District, Bowser said, "Yes, we're very concerned about it. I had a quick call with the health director (for D.C.) this morning. We've been working hard to not have mass gatherings. As a nation, we have to be concerned about rebound."

Saturday

11:30 p.m. -- Police are firing tear gas after protestors shattered glass in windows of a building.

-- Police are firing tear gas after protestors shattered glass in windows of a building. 11:26 p.m . -- Protestors are moving back from I Street to Lafayette Park.

. -- Protestors are moving back from I Street to Lafayette Park. 11:11 p.m. -- Protesters gather at I Street

10:59 p.m. -- Some members of D.C. National Guard was activated at the request of U.S. Park Police to help with crowd control, a spokesperson with Mayor's Bowser's office confirms.

10:57 p.m. -- A new group of protesters headed down I Street and experienced tense moments with law enforcement. Fireworks were lit off on H Street.

10:57 p.m. -- DC police were outside of Premium Shoe Store in Georgetown following vandalism. There was a noticeable police presence in the 3100 block of M Street.

10:54 p.m. -- Protestors pushed back with the police and were chanting-angry- yet peacefully. Some unruly protestors were throwing water bottles at officers. Police responded with a pepper spray shot.

10:51 p.m. -- Someone lit off a firework in a trash can near the White House. Protestors immediately put it out. A woman with a bull horn scolded whoever did it saying “this isn’t what we are about!” She’s asking for peaceful yet powerful protests

10:49 p.m. -- Stores in Georgetown, D.C. are now boarding up out of precaution due to protests in the city and at least one break-in on M Street.

-- Stores in Georgetown, D.C. are now boarding up out of precaution due to protests in the city and at least one break-in on M Street. 10:45 p.m. -- Residents are asked to avoid the Sudley Road Corridor from I-66 to the Manassas Mall. Law Enforcement Activity is in the area of Sudley Road (VA-234) at Sudley Manor Drive. Residents who live in the area are asked to shelter in place indoors until further notice.

-- Residents are asked to avoid the Sudley Road Corridor from I-66 to the Manassas Mall. Law Enforcement Activity is in the area of Sudley Road (VA-234) at Sudley Manor Drive. Residents who live in the area are asked to shelter in place indoors until further notice. 10:23 p.m . -- Trees are being lit on fire and other protesters are putting them out, and fireworks are also being set off outside the White House.

. -- Trees are being lit on fire and other protesters are putting them out, and fireworks are also being set off outside the White House. 10:18 p.m . -- Protesters are shouting at police and trying to pull fences down. Police shoot tear gas powder into the crowd. Our Matt Gregory says it's making it hard to breathe.

. -- Protesters are shouting at police and trying to pull fences down. Police shoot tear gas powder into the crowd. Our Matt Gregory says it's making it hard to breathe. 10:13 p.m. -- HSEMA Field Ops reports a new group of demonstrators at Wisconsin Avenue and M Street NW. Please use alternate.

HSEMA Field Ops reports a new group of demonstrators at Wisconsin Avenue and M Street NW. Please use alternate. 10:13 p.m . -- Chants of "No justice. No peace" are being heard from protesters.

. -- Chants of "No justice. No peace" are being heard from protesters. 10:08 a.m. -- The crowd gets bigger outside the White House with more chants, and more tense moments with law enforcement.

-- The crowd gets bigger outside the White House with more chants, and more tense moments with law enforcement. 10:04 p.m. -- Police again blocked off Lafayette Park.

-- Police again blocked off Lafayette Park. 9:22 p.m. - - Protesters scream "Tear gas. Tear gas." A cloud of smoke could be seen in the background while in near the White House at Lafayette Park.

- Protesters scream "Tear gas. Tear gas." A cloud of smoke could be seen in the background while in near the White House at Lafayette Park. 9:20 p.m. -- Crowds swell to the hundreds in front of the White House.

-- Crowds swell to the hundreds in front of the White House. 9:17 p.m. - - Fire hose being used on protesters at the intersection of 17th and K streets in NW D.C. D.C. fire officials said none of their units were involved. It's unclear if police were involved.

- Fire hose being used on protesters at the intersection of 17th and K streets in NW D.C. D.C. fire officials said none of their units were involved. It's unclear if police were involved. 6:43 p.m. -- Connecticut at 17th streets are packed with protesters.

-- Connecticut at 17th streets are packed with protesters. 6:43 p.m. -- Police squad cars were smashed near the White House as tensions heated up between protesters and police.

-- Police squad cars were smashed near the White House as tensions heated up between protesters and police. 5:20 p.m. -- Many cars were leaving the Black Lives Matters protest and many cars were still in the parking lot for a caravan in NE D.C.

-- Many cars were leaving the Black Lives Matters protest and many cars were still in the parking lot for a caravan in NE D.C. 4:56 p.m. -- Protesters gather at the White House. The Secret Service closes Lafayette Park, puts on riots gear.

-- Protesters gather at the White House. The Secret Service closes Lafayette Park, puts on riots gear. 4:32 p.m. -- Black Lives Matter caravan protest -- The D.C. chapter of Black Lives Matter organized a car caravan protest to honor George Floyd, while still socially distancing.

-- Black Lives Matter caravan protest -- The D.C. chapter of Black Lives Matter organized a car caravan protest to honor George Floyd, while still socially distancing. 3:27 p.m. -- Before they ended, speakers asked people to put their fists in the air standing in solidarity with each other. Then, they suggested they join the 4 p.m. Black Lives Matter car caravan protest.

-- Before they ended, speakers asked people to put their fists in the air standing in solidarity with each other. Then, they suggested they join the 4 p.m. Black Lives Matter car caravan protest. 2 p.m. -- Secret Service officials released a statement saying they arrested six people during Friday night's protest in front of the White House.

-- Secret Service officials released a statement saying they arrested six people during Friday night's protest in front of the White House. 1:11 p.m. -- D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser and MPD Police Chief Peter Newsham hold a news conference to address protests in the District Friday. Bowser also addresses her comments via Twitter in response to Trump.

Conscious of social distancing during a still very active COVID-19 pandemic, the Black Lives Matter movement held a protest via caravan. But that wasn't the case as hundreds of protesters gathered near the White House and in Lafayette Park, chanting "Black lives matter," "Hands up. Don't shoot," and "No justice. No peace."

Protests erupted nationwide days after his death calling for the arrests of all the officers involved after a Memorial Day viral video showed Floyd being pinned down by his neck by then-Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin. Floyd, who is repeatedly heard in the video saying he can't breathe and asking for Chauvin to get off his neck, died that day.



The Minneapolis mayor on Tuesday fired all four officers involved in the incident. On Friday, Chauvin was arrested and charged with murder and manslaughter in Floyd's death. But the other three officers who were involved in the incident have not yet been arrested or charged, with local prosecutors in Minnesota on Friday saying that charges are likely forthcoming.

D.C. was among cities across the nation who held protests Friday night demanding the remaining three officers involved in Floyd's death to be arrested and charged.

DC Protests Friday

The White House was locked down under U.S. Secret Service order Friday night as over 100 people gathered outside the gates on Pennsylvania Avenue, protesting the death of George Floyd.

Over 2,000 protestors moved to the Trump International Hotel, chanting "we can't breathe" and "no justice, no peace" as well as carrying a variety of signs. Others gathered near 14th and U streets in Northwest, temporarily blocking an intersection before heading to the White House.

Some crowds began to emerge in the Shaw neighborhood and headed south towards Lafayette Park, also near the White House.

Around 7:30 p.m., a brief scuffle with Secret Service agent knocked one protestor to the ground, drawing large crowds around the incident.

Demonstrators gather to protest the death of George Floyd, a black man who died in police custody in Minneapolis, Friday, May 29, 2020, in Washington.



The Secret Service also apprehended a woman after she climbed over a barrier.

Graffiti was also spraypainted on Freedman’s Bank catacorner to the White House after the group had first attempted to gain access to the building.

WUSA9's John Henry said the protests were peaceful for the most part, but described police presence as large, with a mix of Secret Service agents and DC police.

Uniformed U.S. Secret Service police detain a protester in Lafayette Park across from the White House as demonstrators protest the death of George Floyd, a black man who died in police custody in Minneapolis, Friday, May 29, 2020, in Washington.



Demonstrators write graffiti on the side of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit next to Lafayette Square park near the White House as they protest the death of George Floyd, a black man who died in police custody in Minneapolis, Friday, May 29, 2020, in Washington.



The protesters were a diverse crowd with both young and old marching through District streets. Around 9:30 p.m., they moved towards Capitol Hill and took to the highway, blocking traffic at the 395/695 interchange.

Two American flags were seen doused in lighter fluid and lit up throughout the night. Others decorated N95 masks with anti-police brutality messages, some saying "We all can't breathe" and others "America is suffocating."

Demonstrators gather to protest the death of George Floyd, a black man who died in police custody in Minneapolis, Friday, May 29, 2020, in Washington.



While some of the larger crowds dispersed by the end of the night, there were still more than 100 people gathered alongside Pennsylvania Avenue after midnight. Heavy Secret Service presence was spotted outside the gates and around Lafeyette Square as protestors held up phone cameras in vigil to the fallen Floyd.

As of 3:30 a.m., officers were still attempting to get crowds outside of the Mall area and out of Lafayette Square. Some shouted "We'll be back tomorrow," before walking away, others continuing to try and cut behind officers who ushered them back.

D.C. was just one of many major metropolitan areas across the countries that protested Floyd's death. Others included Phoenix, Los Angeles, New York City, Chicago, and Denver, but the epicenter is Minneapolis.

Floyd, 46, was killed five days ago on May 25 after a Minneapolis police officer, Derek Chauvin, pinned him to the ground by his neck, cutting off his ability to breathe. Floyd, unarmed, died shortly thereafter.

On May 30, Chauvin was charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter.

