HOUSTON — Astros All-Star OF George Springer is undergoing tests Wednesday after a scary collision into the center field wall Tuesday night.

Springer hit his head against the wall -- hard -- as he tumbled awkwardly after catching the fly ball. He was down for several minutes and in obvious pain before being carted off the field.

Astros GM Jeff Luhnow told @SportsTalk790 Wednesday that initial tests on Springer's head and neck were encouraging.

"He's doing OK," Astros manager A.J. Hinch said after the game. "He's doing well given all the circumstances of running into a wall. Made a great catch. It was scary for all of us when we got out there."

Outfielder Josh Reddick told reporters Springer never lost consciousness and was alert and able to answer questions. Reddick said his teammate wasn't dizzy but did have a headache.

Hinch said Springer is 'day to day' and may miss a game or two, according to CBSSports.com

The 2017 World Series MVP has been a vital part of the Astros' success, hitting 297 with 30 home runs in 105 games.

The team has Wednesday off before hosting the Mariners Thursday.

