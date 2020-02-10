George West ISD will no longer offer remote learning after October 9

Starting October 9 online learning will not be available for students at George West ISD. October 13 all students will return to the classroom.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — At the end of the school day Friday, October 9 George West ISD will no longer offer remote learning. All students will be returning to the classroom Tuesday, October 13.

The district says they’ve had more than six weeks to implement COVID-19 practices in the district and have done so effectively.

“Since August 13, we have had 3 confirmed COVID-19 student cases and those students have recovered and returned to school,” stated the district.

Safety precautions such was wearing masks, temperature checks, social distancing and hand sanitizing will continue to be implemented.

“We understand that there are cases where serious health concerns are a reality in a few of our households,” the district says if this applies to you make an appointment with Superintendent Roland Quesada.

The district says in the event of a positive COVID-19 case those affected will be required to return to remote instruction during their quarantine period.