George West Police Department announces new program for residents in the community with special needs

The department partnered with the ‘Take Me Home Program.’ The program is an information data base for citizens with special needs.
Credit: George West Police Department

GEORGE WEST, Texas — The George West Police Department announced a new program to help residents in the community with special needs.

The department partnered with the ‘Take Me Home Program.’ The program is “an information data base for citizens with Autism, Alzheimer’s and other special needs,” said the police department.

Residents information is entered in the data base with a recent photo so that police will be one step ahead if their loved one needs to be located.

The information sheet and photo can be emailed, mailed or dropped off at the police department. To download the information sheet click here.

Credit: George West Police Department

