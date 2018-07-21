Corpus Christi (Kiii News) — If you love wings, you might want to head over to the American Bank Center for Wingapalooza! The event is from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday July 21.

More than 15 different restaurants will compete for "lord of the wings" and "wing master" awards.

There will be several activities, cash bars, sporting events in viewing areas and entertainment.

There will also be unlimited wing sampling. You can purchase your tickets at the door. General admission is $30 or $25 with a group of eight or more.

