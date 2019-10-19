WACO, Texas — A young girl was in serious condition Friday after being run over in a homecoming, according to the Waco Police Department.

Police said the girl was riding on a homecoming float that was being pulled by a pickup truck in the 100 block of Cedar Ridge when she fell off and was run over.

WPD described the girl's injuries as "extremely serious."

The girl was taken to Baylor Scott and White Hillcrest before she was flown to McLane's Children's Hospital in Temple, WPD said.

Crime scene and accident reconstruction investigators assisted with the scene and are investigating the incident.