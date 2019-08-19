CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Girl Scouts of Greater South Texas is looking to expand across the Coastal Bend.

Leaders with the organization are recruiting new members and asking them to get involved in the community.

GSGST makes it their mission to instill courage, confidence and character in girls across the country.

Communication Director, Michelle Martinez says that the Girl Scouts has many programs to take part in locally.

Scouts even make international trips to learn about communities around the world

Their is still time to sign up. For more information on how to join click here.