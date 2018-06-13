A good Samaritan is going viral for his good deed for dozens of people rescued from a smuggling attempt Tuesday night.

The people were found inside an air-conditioned big rig in an alley adjacent to Laurelhurst Drive inside Loop 410 at about 8:30 p.m. Tuesday night.

The people included men, women, and a few children, all of whom were preteens or older. Some of the people were treated by EMS for minor injuries and the rest were taken to a detention center.

Armando Colunga is an east-side tow truck driver who saw the situation Tuesday night and bought pizza for the people found in a trailer.

He said when he saw the news. he knew he needed to help the people.

"From the camera, I saw that they only had water. I don't know how long they had been there until they got found, but I figured they were hungry and hadn't been fed, so I took it upon myself to get them something to eat," Colunga said. "The way I see it, that is my people. I am not from Mexico, but I will back them up 100 percent. Nowadays, especially on this live feed I saw earlier, all these racist people [saying] 'Take them back to Mexico, send them back". It should not be that way."

Colunga says sprang into action, driving across town from the east side.

"I ordered Little Caesars, not knowing it was right behind here. Good thing it was, because it made it easier to find," Colunga said.

