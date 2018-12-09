AUSTIN — A press release was sent out from the offices of Governor Greg Abbott.

The Governor has ordered the Texas State Operations Center to increase its readiness level to level II (escalated response conditions) beginning at 7 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 13, as a tropical disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico continues to move toward the Texas coast.

Governor Abbott directed the SOC to increase its readiness level from level IV (normal conditions) to level III (increased readiness) at 12 p.m. yesterday. Governor Abbott has made state resources available to assist local officials in their response efforts.

Visit our Hurricane Central

“Texans are urged to continue preparing for the tropical disturbance headed toward the Texas coast and expected to make landfall at the end of the week,” said Governor Abbott. “As a state, we are further elevating our readiness level and are prepared to rapidly deploy any state resources needed to support our local officials and protect Texans in the projected path.”

State and partner agencies engaged in this effort include:

Texas Department of Public Safety (Texas Highway Patrol)

Texas Department of Transportation

Texas Engineering & Extension Service

Texas Parks & Wildlife Department

Texas Forest Service

Texas Military Department

Texas Department of State Health Services

Texas Commission on Environmental Quality

American Red Cross

The Salvation Army

Texas Animal Health Commission

Texas Department of Agriculture

Texas Office of Attorney General

Texas Department of Criminal Justice

Texas Education Agency

Texas Department of Family and Protective Services

Texas General Land Office

Texas Health and Human Services Commission

2-1-1 Texas Information Referral Network (HHSC)

Texas Department of Information Resources

Texas Department of Insurance

Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs

Texas Public Utility Commission

Texas Railroad Commission

Texas Voluntary Organizations Active in Disasters

Texas Workforce Commission

Texas Communications Coordination Group

Many areas of Texas have already been saturated by heavy rainfall recently, and any additional rain could quickly cause dangerous flooding conditions in Texas communities.

Texans are reminded to take precautions now to prepare for the impact of this weather event, including:

Assemble an emergency kit that includes essential documents, supplies and provisions.

Review hurricane evacuation maps, and select a route for you and your family.

Plan how all family members and pets will evacuate safely.

Consider any special needs for individuals with disabilities or the elderly.

Stay informed about changing weather conditions in and around your area.

Follow the instructions of local officials if a storm develops.

For more tips on hurricane preparedness, visit the DPS website or ready.gov. Additional information can be found at the National Weather Service website.

© 2018 KBMT