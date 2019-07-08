SAN ANTONIO — Governor Greg Abbott is serving up some piping hot tea and we're not talking about Bill Miller's sweet tea!

To catch you up, Monday evening Congressman Joaquin Castro (D-TX) tweeted a list of President Donald Trump's largest supporters from San Antonio.

RELATED: Congressman Joaquin Castro tweets list of major San Antonio Trump donors

Among the list of San Antonio's top donors was Balous Miller, the owner of Bill Miller BBQ.

Governor Greg Abbott, a member of the Republican Party, seemingly responded to the drama by tweeting out photos of him enjoying dinner at Bill Miller BBQ the following night.

Since Congressman Castro's tweet, the hashtag Impeach Joaquin Castro has started trending on Twitter.

Some conservative social media users believe it was wrong of the congressman to tweet out the names and associated businesses of the donors.

Other users retorted that the information was public knowledge and already available per the Federal Elections Commission website.

These tweets come on the heels of a mass shooting in El Paso last weekend.

Authorities are investigating a manifesto written by the shooting suspect that indicates he was aiming to hurt Hispanics, specifically Mexicans.

In recent days, President Trump has been accused by many, including Archbishop Gustavo of San Antonio of inciting violence toward immigrants.

RELATED: SA archbishop expresses regret for tweets directed at President Trump

The president is set to visit El Paso Wednesday.

RELATED: El Paso residents question Trump's motives, timing ahead of his visit