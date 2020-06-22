Gov. Greg Abbott is expected to give an update Monday on the surge in COVID-19 hospitalizations in Texas recently.

Cumulative cases in Texas jumped by 3,866 Sunday according to state health officials, bringing the total to 111,601. This was the second-highest daily increase, and the sixth day in a row with at least 3,000 new lab-confirmed cases reported. Before Tuesday, there were zero such days for Texas.

Meanwhile, 538 new cases were reported Sunday another record high, and one more death has been confirmed. There is a total of 6,882 cases and 97 fatalities. 336 patients are in local hospitals, and 111 are in intensive care.