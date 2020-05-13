TEXAS, USA — Governor Greg Abbott waived license renewal late fees that occurred or will occur between March 13 and June 15 for occupational licenses issued by the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation.

This waiver applies to licenses associated with multiple occupations. This includes barbers, cosmetologists, electricians, speech-language pathologists, and dyslexia therapists.

"This waiver removers financial barriers that could prevent Texans from getting back to work as we safely and strategically open the economy," Abbott said. "The COVID-19 pandemic has presented unique challenges for the Texas workforce, and we are committed to restoring there hardworking Texans' livelihoods while protecting public health."

