AUSTIN, Texas —

Governor Greg Abbott announced Wednesday he has directed the Department of Public Safety (DPS) to temporarily waive expiration dates for Driver Licenses, Commercial Driver Licenses, and other identification forms. This action falls within the Governor’s State of Disaster Declaration and is part of the ongoing effort to reduce to spread of COVID-19.

“Our top priority remains public health and safety, and we will continue to take action to ensure that Texans can avoid large public gatherings,” said Governor Abbott. “Texas is at a pivotal moment in the response to COVID-19, and by temporarily delaying Driver License renewals we will help limit non-essential trips into public settings and slow the spread of this virus.”

This suspension will be in effect until 60 days after the DPS provides further public notice that normal driver's license operations have resumed.

For more information on the coronavirus, text "FACTS" to (903) 600-2600.