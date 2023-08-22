Gov. Greg Abbott signs House Bill 5 during Corpus Christi business summit

Abbott attended the event at the Omni Hotel via Zoom since he could not travel because of Tropical Storm Harold.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Local business leaders and elected officials gathered at the Omni Hotel on Tuesday to hear Gov. Greg Abbott speak via Zoom.

Abbott was originally scheduled to attend in-person, but could not travel because of Tropical Storm Harold.

The event was titled the Texas Association of Business South Texas Development Summit. It also witnessed the signing of House Bill 5, a measure in which District 32 Texas State Representative Todd Hunter played a significant role.

Hunter said the summit took place in Corpus Christi due to local economic development, encompassing job growth and the business-friendly climate of the Coastal Bend region.

He said Gov. Abbott choosing to speak at Tuesday's event signals the Coastal Bend's importance to Texas.

"He recognizes the economic growth in Texas and he looks at our area as the Coastal Bend as one of the areas that is really going to develop," Hunter said.

The summit saw Gov. Abbott join via Zoom and share the economic growth he sees in this area. Hunter said a partnership between Abbott and local leaders helps move Texas forward.

"This is going to be a new future landscape for the Coastal Bend. We're glad to be partnering with the governor to help Texas move forward," Hunter said.

At the end of Abbott's speech, he announced that he planned to sign House Bill 5, also known as the Texas Economic Development Act.

"What I wanted to do, with your audience today and with Todd Hunter there today, is to officially sign House Bill 5," Gov. Abbott said. "House Bill 5 is now law."

Hunter said House Bill 5 is pro-business, industry and economic development. It has support of at least 260 organizations and Hunter was the main author in the Texas House of Representatives.

"It was very significant that he actually signed the bill in Corpus Christi, in our great district," Hunter said. "It's a great honor and we certainly thank him."

Hunter also said Abbott speaking at Tuesday event signals job growth and business industry is coming to the Coastal Bend. He said House Bill 5 was possible because of support from other state legislators and leaders.

