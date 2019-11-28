AUSTIN, Texas —

Governor Greg Abbott and First Lady Cecilia Abbott today delivered Thanksgiving meals to those in need with Meals On Wheels in Austin.

Following their visit to several homes in the Austin area with Meals on Wheels, the Governor and First Lady visited and delivered meals to the temporary camping space for people experiencing homelessness in Austin.

"I am grateful to see so many Texans helping those in need celebrate on this day of thanks," said Governor Abbott. "The selflessness of these volunteers does not go unnoticed and serves as a testament to the Texas spirit. Cecilia and I wish everyone across the Lone Star State a very happy and blessed Thanksgiving."

Meals On Wheels Texas is one of the largest meal-delivery organizations in the state, distributing meals each business day to homebound adults and people with disabilities. The organization seeks to nourish and enrich the lives of the homebound and other people in need through programs that promote dignity and independent living.

Today, Meals on Wheels Texas provides service to nearly 5,000 persons in need with the help of more than 8,000 volunteers.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: