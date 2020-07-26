Governor Abbott announces FEMA approval for federal emergency declaration

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Sunday, July 26 Governor Greg Abbott announced that the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and President Trump have granted a Federal Emergency Declaration request for Emergency Protective Measures.
FEMA is authorized to provide emergency protective measures limited to direct federal assistance and reimbursement for mass care.
This includes evacuation and shelter support at 75 percent federal funding.
"I thank President Trump and our partners at FEMA for their quick response in granting this Federal Emergency Declaration," said Governor Abbott. "We will continue to work with our federal and local partners as we assess the damage from Hurricane Hanna and may seek additional federal assistance as we continue to respond, recover, and rebuild our communities. I continue to urge Texans to heed the guidance from their local leaders and follow best practices to keep themselves and their loved ones safe as severe weather continues to move through our communities."
Serious flood risks remain throughout the Coastal Bend and the Rio Grande Valley.
