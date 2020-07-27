Governor Abbott: COVID-19 cases could rise post Hurricane Hanna

The governor explained how just the nature of everyone hunkering down together during Hurricane Hanna could foster the environment to spread the virus.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Governor Greg Abbott said there's a very good possibility the number of people testing positive for COVID-19 will likely go up post Hurricane Hanna.

"You know there's a fair prediction that you could see the numbers go up," Abbott said.

During an interview with 3 News, the governor explained how just the nature of everyone hunkering down together during Hurricane Hanna could foster the environment to spread the virus.

He said the understanding that additional testing will be headed to the Coastal Bend to continue to monitor the progression of the virus.

"When we opened up the state of texas for business, my goal was to have 30-thousand texas tested each day," Abbott said. "Our average is more than double that more than 60 thousand people per day. We're hoping to increase that large number to help identify people in hard hit areas like Nueces County."

On the subject of Hurricane Hanna, governor Abbott said the response has been immediate and assistance is on the way.

Cty Manager Peter Zanoni said Goverenor Abbott will be in Corpus Christi on Tueday to access the damage and then head to the Rio Grande Valley.

