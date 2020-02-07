Governor Abbott extends emergency SNAP benefits

The Texas Health and Human Services Commission will provide $182 million in emergency SNAP benefits for the month of July due to the coronavirus pandemic.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Thursday, July 2 Governor Greg Abbott announced that the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) will provide $182 million in emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) food benefits for the month of July due to the coronavirus pandemic.

HHSC received federal approval from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to extend the maximum, allowable amount of SNAP benefits to recipients based on family size.

"The extension of these emergency SNAP benefits helps ensure that Texans can provide nutritious food for their families as the state continues to combat COVID-19," said Governor Abbott. "Securing access to healthy food in our communities is an important part of our response to this pandemic."

Households with SNAP benefits will see the additional amount on their Lone Star Card by July 11.