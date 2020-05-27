CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Wednesday Governor Greg Abbott and the Texas Health and Human Services Commission announced $3.6 million in funding for nursing facilities to purchase tablets, webcams, and headphones to communicate residents with their loved ones during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nursing facilities can submit applications to the HHSC. Nursing facilities can receive up to $3,000 in funding to purchase technology devices to communicate.

"This program will help Texans in nursing homes stay connected to their loved ones while protecting the health and safety of our most vulnerable populations," Said Governor Abbott.

"We want facilities to know this option can help connect residents to their loved ones virtually, while still protecting everyone’s health and safety." said deputy executive commissioner for HHSC’s Regulatory Services Division, David Kostroun.

HHSC is “allocating Civil Money Penalty (CMP) funds for this project. The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) imposes CMPs against Medicare- or Medicaid-certified nursing facilities found out of compliance with federal requirements.”

CMP funds can be used for various activities and projects that benefit residents by improving the quality of care or life.

Devices must be properly cleaned and disinfected between every use. Proper guidelines have been established by CMS. Those guidelines can be viewed here.

HHSC also has encouraged facilities to implement a communication plan to help families, residents, and others stay informed and connected, noting they are legally obligated to maintain privacy and HIPAA protections.

HHSC has provided guidance for care providers throughout Texas. For guidance and more information click here.